God’s signature of love

THE Sunday Mail Religion delivers hearty Christmas messages sent by various Zimbabwe church leaders.

****

Reverend Dr Ashper Madziyire – AFM in Zimbabwe

It is Christmas time again! Warm greetings to you from all of us here at AFM. Brothers and sisters, allow me to take a few minutes to thank God for His loving faithfulness that has led us all the way through 2016. It is not by mighty nor by power that we have come this far.

Indeed in so many ways ‘Christ has led us to fullness of life’. 2016 had many challenges but we have endured only because our God is loving and gracious.

Zimbabweans are peace loving people, what we have gone through no other nation can go through. We remain peaceful. I want to congratulate Zimbabweans for that, 2017 is a great revival year, we are going to be revived in so many areas.

To the AFM family, may God bless you for supporting us even in these harsh economic conditions. Thank you and God bless you.

****

Prophets Emmanuel and Ruth Makandiwa – UFIC

United Family International Church (UFIC) Prophet Emmanuel, Prophetess Ruth Makandiwa and UFIC Church wish the nation of Zimbabwe a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2017. May the Lord bless and keep you and may He forever cause His face to shine upon you.

****

Reverend Erick – Anglican Archbishop of Manicaland Dioceses

Merry Christmas! Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Christ. It is about the birth of a long awaited messiah. The Jews had longed for a messiah who will save them from the oppressive regime of the Roman Empire. The messiah was expected to usher in and revive the Davidic Kingdom.

The text below focuses on how the birth of Jesus was announced to the ordinary workers of the day, the shepherds.

Alleluia Luke 2v14-20, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace to those on whom his favour rests, When the angels went away from them to heaven, the shepherds said to one another, ‘Let us go then, to Bethlehem to see this thing that has taken place, which the Lord has made known to us’.

So they went in haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the infant lying in the manger. When they saw this, they made known the message that had been told them about this child.

All who heard it were amused by what had been told them by the shepherds. And Mary kept all these things, reflecting on them in her heart. Then the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen, just as it had been told to them.”

****

Dr Goodwill and Pastor Maureen Shana – Word of Life International Ministries

Christmas is God’s signature message of His love for mankind. There is no other religion in the world where the creator becomes His creation because of love. Christmas is a time to rejoice and look at the world with fresh eyes. We see signs all around that remind us how Jesus was born in Bethlehem.

Nativity scenes are seen at community carol services, school plays and in churches. These signs help us discover God with us.

****

Dr Shingi Munyeza – Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe

On behalf of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all Zimbabweans in going through a difficult year.

This could not been possible if the Lord had not been on our side as the Psalmist says, “If the Lord had not been on our side, let Israel say if the Lord had not been on our side. When people attacked us, they would have swallowed us alive when their anger flared against us the flood would have engulfed us, the torrent would have swept over us, the raging waters would have swept us away. Praise be to the Lord, who has not let us be torn by their teeth.

We have escaped like a bird from the fowler snare, the snare has been broken, and we have escaped. Our help is in the name of the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth’.

As the year comes to an end, let’s make time to reflect and refresh. There are things we must stop doing, things we must start doing and things we must always do.

This requires knowledge and wisdom otherwise we will not progress as a nation and as a generation.

I want to wish you all a very fruitful 2017 and may the love of God the Father, the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all, Amen.

****

Apostles Langton and Florence Kanyati

Is there room in your heart for Jesus? Will you bow before him? May God give you grace to make room in your heart for him?

We close with the words of the angel to the shepherds: “Fear not, for behold I bring you good news of great joy which shall be for all people.”

And what is the source of that joy? “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.” With Christmas come faith, hope, and love.

We wish all these things for you and your family during the holiday season. Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2017 to you and your family.Amen!

****

Prophet Tapiwa Freddy – Goodness and Mercy Ministries

I wish Zimbabweans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New year. My prayer is for journey mercies to those who are travelling during this festive season. Incidences of accidents are on the increase, I advice motorists to exercise maximum caution on the roads, however prayer is always vital. Enjoy your Christmas.

3,370 total views, 2,859 views today