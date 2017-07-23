Zanu-PF juggernaut roars to life

Kuda Bwititi Chief Reporter

The Zanu-PF juggernaut was officially set in motion yesterday with countrywide deployment of Politburo members to prepare ruling party structures for next year’s harmonised elections. Last Wednesday, President Mugabe directed the party to focus on winning the elections and cementing unity.

Politburo members were subsequently deployed to all 10 provinces to launch voter mobilisation and registration at inter-district meetings.

The exercise will also finalise Zanu-PF’s restructuring, and involves a headcount of members to gauge poll return estimates.

Yesterday the Politburo members addressed Provincial Co-ordinating Committees and were briefed on restructuring and biometric voter registration, which begins within two months.

Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere told The Sunday Mail, “The party programmes have begun and this weekend all provinces will be addressed by Politburo members as we prepare for structures for the 2018 elections.

“The party leadership will discuss voter education and BVR. The restructuring exercise is meant to align our party structures to voting and polling stations. Party members have a duty to vote and defend the party at their given voting stations.

“Members will also be updated on the success of our economy on the back of a strong agricultural season, mining growth and the manufacturing sector.

“Many positive economic indicators as per the Mid-Term Budget Statement by Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa will be discussed. On the social front, the party leadership will be informed on the tough stance adopted by Cabinet, aimed at nipping rape in the bud and underage marriages.”

Cdes Kembo Mohadi and Sithembiso Nyoni are in Manicaland; while Cdes Ignatius Chombo, David Parirenyatwa and Kizito Kuchekwa will oversee meetings in Bulawayo.

Harare inter-district meetings will be presided over by Cdes Sydney Sekeramayi and Kasukuwere; and those in Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central will host Cdes Cleveria Chizema, Mike Bimha and Josaya Hungwe respectively.

Masvingo is overseen by Cdes Thokozile Mathuthu, Joshua Malinga and Ezekiel Zabanyana; and Midlands has Cdes Patrick Chinamasa and Cain Mathema.

Cdes Obert Mpofu and Kudzi Chipanga are in Mashonaland West; while Cdes Prisca Mupfumira, Jonathan Moyo and Florence Gwazemba are meeting the Matabeleland South leadership.

Cde Bimha told The Sunday Mail yesterday: “We went to Bindura and met all the district representatives from the province. We wanted to find out how many cell and branches have been properly constituted as part of revamping the party structures.

“In general, we were impressed that in four districts all the structures are fully constituted, while in the other four, there are just a few slots that need to be filled. We also delivered the message from the Politburo that they need to focus on unity and preparing for the elections.

“We also deliberated on several economic issues and how as party members they were contributing to programmes such as Command Agriculture, the Tokwe Mukosi Dam rehabilitation, the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu dualisation project, SI 64 and small-scale mining. We emphasised that as party members they needed to benefit from all these initiatives.” Zanu-PF Mashonaland East chairperson Cde Bernard Makokove said: “We were addressed by Cde Chizema and she delivered the message from the Politburo on what we need to do in preparation for the elections.”

Mashonaland West provincial executive member Cde Kindness Paradza added: “We are well prepared for the meeting and we are expecting Cde Obert Mpofu to be the guest of honour.”

