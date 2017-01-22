Zanu-PF eyes Bikita West

Lincoln Towindo and George Maponga in Bikita

VOTERS in Bikita West constituency yesterday went to the polls to elect a National Assembly representative in a by-election expected to be a litmus test for Dr Joice Mujuru’s political outfit – ZimPF – against the ruling party, Zanu-PF which is widely tipped to clinch the seat.

The by-election came as Zanu-PF is oiling its election machinery in preparation for the 2018 general election.

This is the first time ZimPF has fielded a candidate in any election since the formation of the party last year.

The Bikita West by-election saw Zanu-PF’s Cde Beauty Chabaya seek victory against Kudakwashe Gopo (ZimPF) Heya Shoko (Independent) Murdock Chivasa (NCA) Terrence Makumbo (Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe) and Innocent Muzvimbiri (independent).

Results for the by-elections where not available late last night after the counting of votes started just after the close of polling stations at 7pm.

Contacted for comment at the close of polling, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission deputy chief elections officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana said he could not give details of the polls adding that: “I can’t talk right now I am in the (vote) counting station and the process might get well into the night.”

The Sunday Mail visited a number of polling stations during the voting process with indications that the centres opened on time at 7am.

Voting proceeded peacefully in the constituency that has 58 wards and 18 000 registered voters.

ZRP Officer Commanding Bikita District Chief Superintendent Richard Mubaiwa told The Sunday Mail here last night that voting went well without disturbances.

“From the time voting started at 7am until the closure of voting process we never received any reports of disturbances, the exercise was very peaceful with no incident of intimidation or violence,” said Chief Supt Mubaiwa.

Zanu-PF’s candidate Cde Chabaya cast her vote at Gumunyu Primary School in Ward 10 around midday while Mr Gopo of ZimPF voted at Duma Chief’s Hall around 1pm.

Both Cde Chabaya and Mr Gopo said they were satisfied with the peaceful environment prior and during the election.

Cde Chibaya predicted a massive victory saying Zanu-PF had done enough ground work to warrant a win.

She said: “I am happy and looking forward to a Zanu-PF victory. There have been no reports of violence and we are happy with that.

“I have done my part, the party leadership has done its part and President Mugabe has done his part; so we expect nothing short of a victory.

“As was said before, we want the victory to be an early birthday present for the President.

“We worked very hard on the ground and the results (expected) tomorrow (today) will show how much Zanu PF remains the party of the people.

“The people of Bikita West have shown that they believe in Zanu PF’s vision as well as its track record and that will carry the day for us.”

Mr Gopo said the environment was conducive for the holding of a free and fair election.

He said: “I am happy that I have voted and the turnout has been impressive as well. What we now know is that by round 10 pm (last night) we would have taken over the constituency and there is nothing that can stop us now.

“People First is here to lead and we will show that by winning this constituency.

“We know that during elections people are often intimidated but people these days are no longer afraid and vote for the party of their choice.

“But generally everything is OK.

“Of course there will be few incidents that happen but the environment is fine.”

The turnout was generally fair with short queues seen at several polling stations visited and most voters were attended to expeditiously with queues disappearing by mid-day.

The polls were also observed by accredited diplomats with vehicles bearing United States and British diplomatic licenses patrolling the constituency throughout the day.

The seat fell vacant after Dr Kereke was jailed an effective 10 years for rape.

