Tsvangirai battles for life in SA

9 hours ago

MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai is in a stable condition and will be flying back home after undergoing “routine medical check-up” in South Africa, his spokesman Mr Luke Tamborinyoka said yesterday.

Mr Tamborinyoka said his boss was “in a very stable condition”.

However, The Sunday Mail understands that the politician is critically ill.

Said Mr Tamborinyoka: “(MDC-T) president Morgan Tsvangirai, who flew to South Africa for a routine medical procedure, is in a very stable condition contrary to morbid media reports that he is critical and is battling for his life. This morning he was assuring Zimbabweans he will be home soon, urging the nation to co-operate with the ongoing nationwide exercise to acquire birth certificates and national registration documents that will enable them to exercise their right to vote.

“He urged the nation not to panic about his health, saying he will be home soon to play his part in canvassing for massive participation in next year’s watershed polls.”

On Friday morning, Mr Tsvangirai was airlifted from Harare International Airport to South Africa aboard a private plane at around 2am after being moved from a local private health facility.

The MDC-T president was reportedly on oxygen support and drip when he was ferried by an ambulance to the airport. He left for South Africa in the company of his wife, Elizabeth, his medical doctor and an anaesthetist.

The Sunday Mail understands that Mr Tsvangirai received emergency treatment at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg.

He was also due for a session of chemotherapy as the politician continues with his battle against cancer of the colon.

No immediate comment could be obtained from Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre as their landline went unanswered yesterday.

Mr Tsvangirai fell ill on Thursday afternoon in Kadoma where he was attending an MDC Alliance coalition meeting. He was rushed to Harare after vomiting convulsively.

Yesterday, an MDC-T insider based in Johannesburg told The Sunday Mail that Mr Tsvangirai was “in excruciating pain”.

“He is not well, his condition is not looking good. We, however, hope for the best. Arikurwadziwa mukuru wedu (Our boss is in pain),” he said.

In June 2016, Mr Tsvangirai disclosed that he was battling cancer of the colon and has been receiving treatment in South Africa.

Apart from health problems, the MDC-T leader has also been at loggerheads with his long-time lieutenant Dr Thokozani Khupe who argues that Mr Tsvangirai is railroading the party into the MDC Alliance.

His deteriorating health has thrown spanners into the opposition coalition talks as the politician is battling for survival rather than political life.

Mr Tsvangirai’s health seems to be taking a toll on him in the face of the 2018 elections, a development which may force the MDC to push him out of office to pave way for a physically fit candidate.

  • Dr Newton Galileo Einsten

    Very interesting how zimpapers is available to pick every unfortunate detail about Morgan and present better facts than opposition press. Opposition press does same , they feed us so well on same if its ED and Grace. In my view , media is worse than sanctions. The wishes for the demise of persons their handlers are against is pulpable. Media is devoid of ubuntu. Its no brainer Zimpapers is itching for the worst just as independent press was itching for ED to drop. PATHETIC!

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    We wish him speedy recovery so that he can be defeated freely and fairly in the 2018 elections, as what took place in 2013. Vanhu vangazoti akadyiwa nokuti ayigwara.