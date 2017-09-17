Tsvangirai battles for life in SA

MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai is in a stable condition and will be flying back home after undergoing “routine medical check-up” in South Africa, his spokesman Mr Luke Tamborinyoka said yesterday.

Mr Tamborinyoka said his boss was “in a very stable condition”.

However, The Sunday Mail understands that the politician is critically ill.

Said Mr Tamborinyoka: “(MDC-T) president Morgan Tsvangirai, who flew to South Africa for a routine medical procedure, is in a very stable condition contrary to morbid media reports that he is critical and is battling for his life. This morning he was assuring Zimbabweans he will be home soon, urging the nation to co-operate with the ongoing nationwide exercise to acquire birth certificates and national registration documents that will enable them to exercise their right to vote.

“He urged the nation not to panic about his health, saying he will be home soon to play his part in canvassing for massive participation in next year’s watershed polls.”

On Friday morning, Mr Tsvangirai was airlifted from Harare International Airport to South Africa aboard a private plane at around 2am after being moved from a local private health facility.

The MDC-T president was reportedly on oxygen support and drip when he was ferried by an ambulance to the airport. He left for South Africa in the company of his wife, Elizabeth, his medical doctor and an anaesthetist.

The Sunday Mail understands that Mr Tsvangirai received emergency treatment at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg.

He was also due for a session of chemotherapy as the politician continues with his battle against cancer of the colon.

No immediate comment could be obtained from Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre as their landline went unanswered yesterday.

Mr Tsvangirai fell ill on Thursday afternoon in Kadoma where he was attending an MDC Alliance coalition meeting. He was rushed to Harare after vomiting convulsively.

Yesterday, an MDC-T insider based in Johannesburg told The Sunday Mail that Mr Tsvangirai was “in excruciating pain”.

“He is not well, his condition is not looking good. We, however, hope for the best. Arikurwadziwa mukuru wedu (Our boss is in pain),” he said.

In June 2016, Mr Tsvangirai disclosed that he was battling cancer of the colon and has been receiving treatment in South Africa.

Apart from health problems, the MDC-T leader has also been at loggerheads with his long-time lieutenant Dr Thokozani Khupe who argues that Mr Tsvangirai is railroading the party into the MDC Alliance.

His deteriorating health has thrown spanners into the opposition coalition talks as the politician is battling for survival rather than political life.

Mr Tsvangirai’s health seems to be taking a toll on him in the face of the 2018 elections, a development which may force the MDC to push him out of office to pave way for a physically fit candidate.

