TD Jakes spices ZimPraise explosion

IT’S all systems go as the five-day gospel and music festival to celebrate, ZimPraise’s 10 years of ministry in song and dance, takes off this Tuesday.

Of course, the main highlight is the coming of American charismatic preacher and founder of the Potter’s House, Bishop Thomas Dexter.

Since the announcement of his coming, an anticipation mixed with doubt of how this could be possible has created anxiety for local followers.

And rumours peddled at some point that the preacher who through his growing influence has advised three presidents among many influential leaders was no longer coming, had not done any good.

However, the dream is to become a reality as Bishop Jakes, who has also ministered in Nigeria, Ghana and Botswana, will make his maiden visit to Zimbabwe this week.

In a video shot recently in which he appears with Bishop Tudor Bismark -the co-founder of New Life Covenant Church – Bishop Jakes confirmed his maiden trip to Zimbabwe.

He will be joined on this multi-faceted platform by Bishops John Francis (United Kingdom), Tudor Bismark, president of Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe Dr Aspher Madziyire and Apostle Batsirai Java of Tabernacle of Grace Ministries International among others.

As much as many love his preaching, others also love the influential personality that Bishop Jakes is on different platforms. According to his official website, he carries his mission through four distinct channels which are global humanitarian outreach, inspirational conference series, media and entertainment ventures and through leadership forums.

With a desire to mentor leaders, Bishop Jakes hosts under the leadership platform, annual intimate training forums. With Project Gideon, he equips those under 40 years while with Mount Pisgah Experience assists those over 40 looking to gain mastery in ministry.

In his media and entertainment ventures, “under the for-profit umbrella of TDJ Enterprises are film, music, books and other branded products and digital services that extend the T.D. Jakes name beyond the pulpit”.

In addition, inspirational conference series include MegaFEST, Woman Thou Art Loosed, MegaKidz, as well as Texas Offenders Re-Entry Initiative among others under the humanitarian initiatives.

As such apart from preaching, Bishop Jakes will have the opportunity to host a business seminar on Friday at the Harare International Conference Centre before getting an experience of the ZimPraise Live DVD recording on Satur-day.

It’s, however, going to be a long week of learning from the masters; enjoying music and dance as a programme of workshops kick off on Tuesday.

This sees praise and worship workshops where the likes of South Africa’s gospel sensation, Ntokozo Mbambo, locals like Minister Michael Mahendere and Takesure Zamar will take part.

Wednesday is Youth Explosion Nights where Apostle Batsirai Java is part of the programme while action swings to the National Sports Stadium for revival nights where power praise and preaching takes off the next day.

Not to be left out on the programme are kids whose choirs showcase their talent during a family fun day on Saturday. With such a jam-packed programme powered by high-profile personalities, ZimPraise director Joseph Madziyire did not have many words except to say: “Everything is going on well. We are doing our best and leaving the rest to God.”

While the workshops as well as youth explosion nights are open to the public, the business seminar ticket is pegged $100 and $200 for the ordinary and VIP guests respectively.

The revival nights and live DVD recording have a cover charge.

