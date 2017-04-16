Super Sunday! Faced with a storm, Caps remains united

CAPS UNITED president Farai Jere says his club has its own ways of solving in-house issues and insists the recent ugly fallout between players and the administration over unpaid dues will not affect results on the pitch.

Makepekepe players are owed winning bonuses from last season and a storm is reportedly brewing at the champions, who face arch rivals Dynamos in the Uhuru Cup semifinal at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

A player strike rocked Caps United early April as the team was supposed to be preparing for its season opener against Shabanie Mine; while a sit-in was reported prior to last Sunday’s 2-1 league win over Harare City.

According to sources, the players are owed US$800 each in winning bonuses for the final two matches of last season.

The players are also expecting at least US$1 000 each for qualifying into the CAF Champions’ League group stage where Caps United are now guaranteed a cheque of US$550 000 from the continent’s football governing body.

Jere, while confirming that all was not well at the champions, was adamant that the boardroom issues would not spill into the field of play.

“The situation is not as bad as you are made to believe. After all our fans can see results are coming on the field of play,” he said. “Most clubs are facing the same problems we have at Caps United. We are used to this but as a united family we find ways to solve our issues amicably.

“There will always be weeks when things are not okay, financial problems will always be there but we always try to find each other. Sometimes I visit them (players) at the training ground, we disagree sometimes but there is always a solution.”

Jere urged the Green Machine faithful to continue rallying behind the team.

