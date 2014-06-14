Student Bridge: The Player

As he bounced me on the court

I assured him of a win

If he handled me right

If he swung me well

He didn’t need teaching, we bonded

I couldn’t wait for the games

To show the world how he conquered

To gracefully be tossed around

To gladly show his skills.

Then suddenly, he lost form

He became careless, like I did not matter

He passed me to the opponent

I was thrown out of the court,

In walls, bushes, in roads

I lost my shine, the air in me

I could not breathe

He did not care, he did not bother himself

Wasn’t he supposed to refill me?

After bouncing to his tune for this long

Wasn’t that something I deserved from him?

No, that’s not what I got

He loved another, I was forgotten to rot

He bought a younger, shinier version of me

He now reassured another

And for him, the cycle goes on.

The writer, Nicole Kane, is a University of South Africa Law Student

