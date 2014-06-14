Student Bridge: The Player

June 14, 2014

As he bounced me on the court
I assured him of a win
If he handled me right
If he swung me well
He didn’t need teaching, we bonded
I couldn’t wait for the games
To show the world how he conquered
To gracefully be tossed around
To gladly show his skills.

Then suddenly, he lost form
He became careless, like I did not matter
He passed me to the opponent
I was thrown out of the court,
In walls, bushes, in roads
I lost my shine, the air in me
I could not breathe
He did not care, he did not bother himself
Wasn’t he supposed to refill me?
After bouncing to his tune for this long
Wasn’t that something I deserved from him?

No, that’s not what I got
He loved another, I was forgotten to rot
He bought a younger, shinier version of me
He now reassured another
And for him, the cycle goes on.

The writer, Nicole Kane, is a University of South Africa Law Student

