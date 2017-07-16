Setting the record straight

In our issue of November 2, 2015, and also in the issue of our sister newspaper The Sunday News of the same day, we published articles titled “Ray Kaukonde in sex-for-power storm” and “Kaukonde in sex scandal”.

In the publications allegations were made against Mr Ray Joseph Kaukonde, then Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial chair and Minister of State for the same province that he was an unprincipled and immoral politician and leader, demanding sex from married and unmarried women in exchange for political positions, that he slept with a married member of the National Assembly, that he was a womaniser who had ruined many families, and was generally unworthy.

The article further claimed that many women had succumbed to Mr Ray Joseph Kaukonde’s demands and others had abandoned their political ambitions for the fear of sexual harassment by him.

It has come to our attention that the allegations appearing in the articles referred to above were completely and utterly untrue and were based on sources of information that have

been established to have no credibility at all. Consequently, therefore, we hereby retract in their entirety the allegations in the articles and wish to apologise unreservedly to Mr Ray Joseph Kaukonde and his family for the damage done to his good name and reputation, and embarrassment and anguish caused by the publication.

