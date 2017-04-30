President treads where others fear

A number of African leaders share President Mugabe’s candid views on exploitative Afro-Western relations, but will not dare speak their minds, Namibia’s President Hage Geingob has said. In a wide-ranging interview with Zimpapers Television Network in Harare last Thursday, President Geingob spoke of Africa’s “great respect” for President Mugabe and how the Zimbabwean leader “dirtied his hands” while claiming an enduring stake in global affairs.

He also gave a bold assessment of former liberation movements, asserting that “they are modern, and their popularity is going up” contrary to opposition claims.

President Geingob was in the country to open last week’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo.

He told ZTN: “(My relationship with President Mugabe) is excellent. President Mugabe was at the level of my predecessor, President (Sam) Nujoma, so I’m old, but we are smaller boys.  I was regarding him as mentor who I cannot talk to at my level as ‘comrade, comrade’. But things have now happened; that I have to come and visit him and be with him.

“I have great respect for him; Africa has great respect for him. That was attested to by the fact that when we were at the AU last year, he spoke there to say farewell to the outgoing Secretary General. And I have never seen a person who got four or five ovations by Africans. Sometimes, the things he says, of course, many people will think it’s bad and so on, but many of you are dying to say it — some of us — (but) we cannot say it.”

On President Mugabe’s contribution to global politics, he said: “When you are lazy and you dress up and sit in your house, you will look clean. When you go to work and do things, you are dirty. So the fact that everybody renowns him means that he is somebody.

“Everybody in the world renowns President Mugabe’s name. That means he has been a factor in African politics, world politics. When he enters the United Nations General Assembly, you will see President Mugabe has entered.”

President Geingob said President Mugabe had during his AU Chairmanship (January 2015-January 2016) set the continent on a new trajectory of industrialisation and self-sustenance.

“He is a good Chairman. Decisions were taken. It was very good; he was calling meetings. I was the new President of Namibia at the time, and we were talking about industrialisation.

“. . .When President Mugabe was Chairman of Sadc (August 2014-August 2015), we came here when there was a Summit on industrialisation. Now, before we can fight over land, let’s talk about the resources we have and what value we can get from them.

“We have resources from the land, which we just send out to Europe; they add value there and send the finished product back at a high cost. So, we are saying as a region, since we have similar commodities, how do we trade? We are, therefore, saying if you can add value to our diamonds, for instance, and jewellery is out, then we can sell, we can trade.

“If we stop talking about leadership and start addressing the needs of Africa, we can do it. Africa realises that we have to unite, we have to pool our resources. Definitely, industrialisation is something whose time has come.”

Regarding the future of former liberation movements, he said: “Former liberation movements brought (democracy to) this part of the world. We are being elected. Are you going to tell me that I have been elected by 87 percent, I shouldn’t carry out my duties because I am a former liberation movement person while people want me and people have elected me?

“So, our popularity is not going down; it’s going up. These are free and fair elections. When I have been elected, must I feel guilty because I am a former liberation movement person? No. We have liberated the countries. We are governing, and if we have problems, it’s like any other politician.

“There are young people who are in power today, how are they doing? I don’t want to mention the countries, but there are younger Presidents who came, who were not in the liberation struggle. . .Are they doing better? . . .We are modern. We have been exposed to the world. We know the world. We know the poverty also.”

  • Wake up

    The President’s speeches are just for grabbing attention and diverting eyes from the mess in his own country. If he is so intelligent and has boundless wisdom why is Zim in such a mess? Look at the prosperity of countries like Malaysia and China that have had leaders who back up their words with actions. How do Mugabe’s words help us? There is no point in identifying the West as the source of our problems, tell us what you are going to do about it. These African leaders who praise Mugabe laugh at him in private because the decay in Zim is an embarrassment for a man who sells himself as an African icon.

  • gerro

    Truth sets you free..ROBERT MUGABE is the Greatest thing that
    happened
    to Afrika.

    • Dare

      what truth???. Greatest thing until 1989 after that the worst think to ever happen to the African race. What kind of a lead who does not care about his people.
      😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭

      • Cde Jairos Tapfuma

        The opposite is true, actually. The greatest thing after 1980 for he managed to totally break away from the colonial bondage that saw British companies remain in control of our economy. We may not be having the best economy at the moment,but at least it’s “OUR” economy rather than the beautiful cake we had baked on our soil with nothing for us. You may laugh at us as new farms growing weeds, but at least through tobacco we have earned billions for this country and have kept it going in the face of sanctions imposed by like-minded detractors. Mugabe is indeed the greatest thing God granted Africa and all those who are still in colonial bondage through imperialism. Long live MUGABEISM!

  • gerro

    Shut up white baas

    • Dare

      Are you an imbecile, what kind of a leader puts his ego before lives of 13-15 million people. This has nothing to do with being white or black. But it got to do with Mugabe’s failure, dofo.

  • Dare

    You are very blind. The size of population has nothing to do with your economy. Botswana 2 million how is their economy.
    Did you go to school.
    Now all our resources are being plundered by the Chinese. Wake up.
    😂😂😂😂😂 Sunctions my foot, yet some are now multi-millionaires in the same country because they are politicians.
    Zimbabwe has all the precious stones what are they doing with them.
    Until we stop look at others and ask ourselves what have we done with our country.
    1. We should boot out all the Chinese what have they brought except to steal, their business don’t have bank accounts.
    2. Unite all parties ZANU Pf MDC EVERYONE WORKING TOGETHER NOT THINKING ABOUT PARTIES THAT IS HOW MALAYSIA WAS BUILT WHIST UNDER SUNCTIONS.

  • Dare

    Africa’s problem is not the west it is China please wake and see. We are teaching our children Mandarin in schools what for. The Chinese do business with us are they teaching Shona or Ndebele in their schools, this is the new colonisation. Mandarin is not taught in any school in German or UK yet they do business with Chinese. What is wrong with Africa.
    The west when they build a road for you it lasts over 25 yeas the Chinese’s will last 2 years who is the crook here.

    • Cde Jairos Tapfuma

      China is not totally a problem. However, having voted in our favour at the UN in order for us not to be invaded militarily does not mean their citizens have to loot and loot from us. No. That is not friendship. There is nothing bad in learning their language because as we speak right now China has an English language learning policy whereby thousands of youths are attending European universities. Mind you the language is the person – language is the the best weapon in achieving political and economic power. Africa was actually conquered that way and most of our failures can be attributed to our languages and culture being attacked by imperialists. You may blame us for for leaning Mandarin, but look at how we still defend, Anglicanism for example…to the extent of calling Minister Dokora names. Why don’t you start by religion if you really think language is nothing?