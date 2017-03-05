President Mugabe back from Singapore

President Mugabe and his daughter Mrs Bona Chikore and baby Simbanashe Chikore being welcomed by son in law Simba Chikore from Singapore at Harare International Airport in Harare yesterday . (Pictures by Joseph Nyadzayo.)
President Robert Mugabe being welcomed by his Vice Presidents Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa (left) and Phelekezela Mphoko (centre) and Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi (right) from Singapore at Harare International Airport yesterday . (Pictures by Joseph Nyadzayo.
President Robert Mugabeand (right) being welcomed by his Vice Presidents Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa (left) and Phelekezela Mphoko (centre) from Singapore at Harare International Airport yesterday . (Pictures by Joseph Nyadzayo.
