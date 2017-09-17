President leaves for UN summit

9 hours ago

President Robert Mugabe and the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe left Harare for New York yesterday evening to attend the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Assembly will be held under the theme, “Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and Decent Life for All on Sustainable Planet”.

Discussions will centre on making a difference in the lives of ordinary people, prevention and mediation for sustaining peace, climate change and human rights.

Accompanying the President was Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and other top Government officials.

President Mugabe was seen off at the Harare International Airport by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi, Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo, Harare Metropolitan Province Minister Miriam Chikukwa and service chiefs.

VP Mnangangwa is the Acting President.

  • Zarura Zimbabgwe

    Motiviravo shana😭

    • Dr Newton Galileo Einsten

      Matii apa?

    • Cde Chirikuutsi Wasu

      Meaning what in this regional dialect?

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    He left with a delegation of 70 who will be paid $1500/day stipend for 10 days. Apa zvinonotaurwa zvakadhakwa kare kare. You are wasting our resources you ***.

  • zimbotry

    Another shopping trip at our expense. We hope the First Lady is able to restrain her violent ways this time.