Mudzidzi Wimbo: Untold Story

The Johanne Masowe eChishanu (Vadzidzi VaJesu) Apostolic Sect has a long history; so long that it will need those with the ears of wisdom and patience to articulate every grain of understanding in the strong and unparalleled history of knowledge beyond referenced times.

It is a history in the world of spirits. When a person is sent, it is the messenger who can only understand the ideological, philosophical, sociological and psychological impractical of him being sent.

It is wiser not to disturb frogs in the well for the Creator put them there for a reason. It is pure wisdom not to conclude any story, prudent to start by understanding the origins.

Finger of the gods

The truth about Vadzidzi VaJesu Sect cannot be heard from anyone; neither the wives of the revered preacher, nor the children, but from the one consecrated by the Holy Spirit, Mudzidzi Wimbo himself.

For he is the well of understanding of the worlds afar, a world of Musikavanhu, worlds which cannot be governed by colour, race, academia or any such thing of planetary understanding.

A world which cannot be governed by time.

In the lineage of this sect, Mudzidzi Wimbo is the third leader having been appointed by the Spirit. Yet he was not even related to his predecessor.

The founder, Shonhiwa Masedze Sixpence, had 300 wives, yet amongst all his children he never appointed any of them to lead but only the one who was appointed by the hand of the God.

The finger of the gods cannot be fought against. No person can control except having been appointed by the Spirit, for the succession baton stick is not hereditary.

“Whom am I to dissect from what the Spirit had said, no one can fight that unless for other selfish means; selfish means of satisfying their insatiable self-image desire,” the wise man himself elaborated.

Understanding verily that he was once commissioned, he respected the spirit that assigned him to appoint his successors: Mudzidzi Ishmael Magodi (Steblon-P), Mudzidzi Shepherd Chingwena (Menishwanzi-J), Mudzidzi Zex Pamasheche (Grasteji-U) and Mudzidzi Edison Mukowa (Ikramu).

The status quo

Mudzidzi Majinesta Wimbo, despite being uneducated to this world’s filthy standards, when talking of spiritual understandings is cultured, a thing which the majority of us lack.

An erudite man, a great man who taught his people another language; a language which is rich of every spiritual nutrient; a language which is sublime; a language which, however, mystifies mere man.

Just like Mbuya Nehanda, he has a great bearing on the political landscape.

Having such priviledge to sit next to him, dine with him, watch television with him, sleep in his beautiful house which is being referred to as a toilet (what a grave deception), I managed to deeply understand him.

During the Smith regime he predicted with assurance on the basis of mystic knowledge that this land, this nation, would be ruled by a man with the name of an angel. His prophecy was an ambiguity, it had more than one meaning.

He was seeing black empowerment in the near future, hence his prophecy saw him being brutally punished but alas, the atrocious chastisement did not stop the heavenly prophecy.

Mudzidzi Zex Pamasheche (Grasteji-U) explained that some years back, Majinesta had told the congregation that Robert Gabriel Mugabe would rule Zimbabwe only, but he would also rule Africa at large. Didn’t we witness His Excellency chairing the African Union?

This year he assured his prefects that Zanu-PF at this point in time was already leading with over two million votes. His intelligence amazed me, I enjoyed every split-second I encountered with him. His language is majestic, not any of his powerful words are found in any dictionary.

“Handikwanise kugara nevana vandakataurirwa mumweya kuti ma’tatrod’ (vana mambara),” showing that the man is not disturbed by talk with no substance as he saw it coming before time.

He is not moved or provoked to anger.

Whilst false allegations are made, he is busy assigning his four elders with loads of projects. Mudzidzi Shepherd Chingwena (Menishwanzi-J) and Mudzidzi Ishmael Magodi (Steblon-P) guided me around the land, it has been 13 months since the sect established itself there.

They had toiled on numerous projects, Majinesta’s school is on the verge of completion, the UK-based assembly has already fulfilled its school furniture pledge.

Manicaland Province is tirelessly working on the teachers’ quarters project. The Harare clan is operating on hostels construction. A big maternity ward with all facilities needed is functioning. The whole area is electrified, clean borehole water is everywhere.

The lies

Words have been communicated to the hierarchy of this land, words which are not true. I took it upon my shoulders to understand the name filling newspaper headlines (“Latest: Madzibaba Wimbo…”, “Prophet abducted over Mugabe Succession…”, “Mugabe fails to rescue Madzibaba Wimbo…”, “Madzibaba Wimbo speaks out about living in captivity….”)

I count it an honour that I can stand in the midst of a crowd and narrate the true story of this great man. A story which I heard not from one of his disciples, not from anyone nearer him – but direct from his mouth.

It will remain a lifetime priviledge and honour to have sat side-by-side with this great seer who gave hope to the millions of our people opressed under the colonial regime; the hope that one day we were going to be free under a man with the name of an angel.

Gabriel is in our amidst.

Being in Mudzidzi Wimbo’s presence is amazing. He is a man with a commanding presence and an aura, the power of the spiritual presence, and full of hospitality.

At 94 he does things like a 60-year-old, having been standing for nine hours by the time I arrived. Is this not miraculous?

He spends more than 15 minutes on one person.

We had lunch together, watched “Talking Farming” together, ate supper together, watched “Amai Chisamba” together, prayed together and then he called it a day.

A 94 year old man? This kind of madness I admire!

The danger of spiraling operations

Let one hear it from the horse’s mouth like I did. However, some of his intelligent rhetoric I failed to understand due to my level of intelligence. Granaries of wisdom like Mudzidzi need someone with a deeper understanding, just like His Excellency who can fit into his shoes; someone who can broadly understand where the man came from and where he is going; someone who can understand his language, his tone, his vision and his moves; someone who understands the essence of endurance; someone who respects the control of the Spirit.

Before we scatter information let us find time with him, listen to his advice, his prophecy and his story lest we join the “tatrod” clique! In my humble opinion, for a person to be said to have been abducted, force would have been applied. Can an abducted person enjoy such a grave abuse?

“Handina kumanikidzwa nemunhu kuuya pano asi ndakauya ndega nekuti handikwanise kugara panzvimbo pane noise…” were his exact words.

He also said the very same Bina (his son) who escorted him with a lorry to his new home, showed him the type of coffin they had prepared for their father’s burial.

Mudzidzi Zex Pamasheche and the three clarified that it has been two years since Professor Gomo last visited his father. I was amazed by his prayer: “Makandiudza kuti ino nyika ichatongwa naGabriel, saka kusvika mandiudza mumwe ndipo pandicharega kumuisa mumaoko enyu …”

The truth is bare, let the judges judge!

Masline Manhanga is a member of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu (Vadzidzi VaJesu) Apostolic Church and writes in her personal capacity

