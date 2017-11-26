KPM week of deliverance kicks off… free one-on-one… free healing and deliverance

THE Kingdom Prosperity Ministries (KPM) week of deliverance kicks off on Tuesday until Sunday where respected man of cloth and Faith World Ministries leader Bishop Bartholomew Manjoro will feature during an all-night prayer on Friday.

The deliverance expo runs from Tuesday to Thursday between 6.30am and 11.30am before an all-night prayer on Friday then a Big Sunday service from 8.30am to 12pm.

KPM leader Apostle Rodney Chipoyera said scores of people were rushing to make bookings for a one-on-one with him and his wife, Apostle Farai. Apostle Chipoyera will be available throughout the week to address spiritual problems and offering permanent solutions.

On Friday night, from 9pm until dawn, Bishop Manjoro and Apostle Chipoyera will focus on breaking any curses of life.

Bishop Manjoro is a respected man of God who started ministering at the age of 23 in 1968 before launching his church, Faith World Ministries, in 1993. He has planted churches across the world and has written several books such as ‘Marks of a champion’ and ‘Dynamics of faith, deliverance’.

Apostle Chipoyera has a vast experience in working for God, dating back to days at Celebration Church before founding KPM in 2005. He has ministered in several countries like Botswana, South Africa, Swaziland and Malawi.

The KPM leader has a special anointing in prosperity, healing, deliverance and prophesy.

Booking is still open for free on WhatsApp numbers 0777 990 990 and 0772 908 917. The deliverance expo will be held at KPM at number 99 Parklane close to the Master of High Court where free healing and deliverance will take place.

“We encourage saints to come early so they get seats because we are expecting the venue to be full. A lot of people are making bookings and we also urge those who want to attend to book in advance since the one-on-one sessions will be on a first come first serve basis,” said Apostle Chipoyera.

He explained that basing on the church’s theme scripture, Obadiah 1:17, “ But upon mount Zion shall be deliverance, and there shall be holiness; and the house of Jacob shall possess their possessions,” those who will be delivered during the expo will be able to unlock their trapped finances, marriages and healing.

For the past week, Apostle Chipoyera has been dealing with demonic oppressions through explaining how evil spirits manipulate business, marriages and careers.

“We have been praying and casting out demons in the same Jesus did. After deliverance, many have seen results,” he said.

During last week’s morning prayer services, 35 people were delivered from demonic spirits which block progress while seven were set free from the spirit of madness.

Other miracles to the glory of God were that of Mercy Mutisi who was healed of a stroke and so was Veldah Mawire and Shoriwa Remwa. A special miracle was recorded as Patience Chikara was healed of brain tumour while Ruth Mudengwa testified that a stomach ailment disappeared instantly after prayer.

Eunice Jacob was healed of sore hands and legs, Anesu Hlomayo (sprained wrist), Gloria Jumbe (headaches, spirit of death), Natasha Charakupa (spirit of death), Bitumelo Tenga (spirit of poverty and death), Miria Chitukuta (headaches) and Anna Chabvuta (fractured arm).

Church services

26 November to December 1, 2017: KPM healing and deliverance expo

Morning breakthrough prayer meetings: Tuesday to Friday from 6.30am to 8.30am

Wednesday: Healing, prophetic and deliverance service dubbed, Spiritual Clinic

Sunday: 8:30am to 12pm.

Contact: 0777 990 990, 0772 908 917

[email protected], [email protected]

Facebook: kingdom prosperity ministries

99 Parklane Ave, Master of High Court Offices, Harare, Zimbabwe

