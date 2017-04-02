Kasukuwere faces the axe

Sunday Mail Reporters —

The Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial executive wants National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere fired for “plotting to topple” President Mugabe.

Also in the firing line is Mashonaland Central provincial chair Cde Dickson Mafios, who is Cde Kasukuwere’s step-brother, for allegedly undermining Zanu-PF’s constitution.

A demonstration has been lined up for Bindura tomorrow, with other provinces open to the idea of passing a no-confidence vote on Cde Kasukuwere.

Members of the Mashonaland Central provincial executive met in Bindura yesterday and resolved to stage the demonstration and then move to have the brothers kicked out of office.

Cde Kasukuwere cut his mobile phone when The Sunday Mail tried to get his comment last night, but it is understood that he spent the better part of last week seeking audience with President Mugabe to plead for mercy.

It could not be established by the time of writing if the meeting took place as Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba was not reachable for comment.

It is understood some characters linked to Cde Kasukuwere went around Bindura last night intimidating party supporters to prevent them from participating in tomorrow’s demonstration.

Nonetheless, Zanu-PF Central Committee member from Mashonaland Central, Advocate Martin Dinha, told The Sunday Mail, “The provincial leadership has already rejected Kasukuwere and Mafios. What remains now is due process.”

Cde Kasukuwere is accused of “capturing party structures” via candidate impositions with the ultimate objective of advocating for an Extraordinary Zanu-PF Congress ahead of next year’s harmonised elections to replace the party’s President and First Secretary, Cde Mugabe.

He has also courted the ire of Women’s League members for allegedly trying to block their countrywide demonstrations against their Deputy Secretary Cde Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo and Finance Secretary Cde Sarah Mahoka.

Cdes Nomthandazo Moyo and Mahoka face disciplinary action for undermining the authority of Women’s League secretary and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe, with their fate possibly coming up for discussion at this week’s Zanu-PF Politburo meeting.

Chipadze district political commissar Cde Moses Mazema said: “Our party is being destroyed by this family. Whoever crosses their path will be fired. We all know Mashonaland Central as the backbone of Zanu-PF, but that is no longer the case because Tyson (Cde Kasukuwere’s nickname) and his gang have alienated the party from the people.

“The party has almost become their personal fiefdom. Because of their actions, people are turning against the party. The only way to stop this mess is for the President to fire Kasukuwere.”

A senior member of the Mashonaland Central provincial youth wing added: “We are fed up with Saviour! He is a bully who is always intimidating party members especially those who go against his wishes. It is known that as PC, Kasukuwere has fired more people from the party compared to those he has recruited…

“They have now established what we know here as the ‘Matope Brothers’. The Matope area is where Saviour and Mafios come from, and their clique is terrorising people here. Cases of violence against fellow party members is rampant in his constituency.

“People in the party are living in fear all the time. He is bringing the party down everyday. His brother, Mafios, has some personal issues that people here do not agree with.”

Cde Mafios last year tried to get Zanu-PF’s constitution changed to strip President Mugabe of the power to appoint his own deputies in the party, a move that no province – including his own – or party structure supported.

He is also accused of stalling construction of Zanu-PF’s Mashonaland Central provincial headquarters.

The party is renting offices, and this has angered some party members who claim donations have been made towards the completion of the provincial HQ.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman Cde Ephraim Chengeta said the anti-Kasukuwere lobby was yet to formally reach him.

“We will give you more details as soon as anything comes up, but let it be known that anyone who messes with the President and the First Lady will be sent packing and there are no two ways about it. We were fully behind the Women’s League countrywide protests against Cdes Moyo and Mahoka as we don’t want anyone who goes against (Amai).”

In Mashonaland West, Cde Kasukuwere’s alleged proxy, Cde Mahoka, allegedly engineered votes of no confidence on several Women’s League provincial executive members as part of the plan to “capture the province”.

Women’s League Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Cde Angeline Muchemeyi said: “Mahoka was imposing candidates, saying this is what the First Lady wanted. She also wanted to remove me from my position. It was only after we had our meeting with the First Lady that we realised that she had been lying to us.”

Zanu-PF candidate in the Norton by-election Cde Ronald Chindedza is said to have lost to Mr Temba Mliswa, an independent, after having been imposed by Cde Kasukuwere.

Cde Kasukuwere has reportedly been working through Cdes Moyo, Mahoka, Kudzanayi Chipanga (Youth League secretary) and Shadreck Mashayamombe (Harare provincial political commissar) to achieve his alleged objective of an Extraordinary Zanu-PF Congress.

22,892 total views, 11,501 views today