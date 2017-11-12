Just like old times

WARRIORS’ legend Peter Ndlovu is excited to meet “old buddies” and believes today’s match between Zimbabwe Legends and Barcelona greats is the beginning of a new era.

Ndlovu will captain the Zimbabwe Legends team at the National Sports this afternoon. ARRIORS’ legend Peter Ndlovu is excited to meet “old buddies” and believes today’s match between Zimbabwe Legends and Barcelona greats is the beginning of a new era.

The match kicks-off at 3pm and the cheapest ticket is going for $2.

“This match was hastily arranged but it has come to fruition. This is the beginning of a new era of cooperation between Zifa and the former players,” said Ndlovu.

“It has been long without seeing each other as former Warriors players and this is a perfect opportunity to catch up.

“As legends we need to help Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa to become one of the best football presidents in the world.

“This is the beginning of good things to come.”

The Zimbabwe Legends team was boosted by the arrival of the South African based contingent led by Ndlovu on Friday night.

Benjani Mwaruwari, Kaitano Tembo, Wilfred Mugeyi, Charles Yohane, Edelbert Dinha and Tinashe Nengomasha are all available for selection.

Kallisto Pasuwa, Agent Sawu, Johannes Ngodzo, Zenzo Moyo, Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda, Dumisani Mpofu and Ian Gorowa were also present at yesterday’s training session conducted by Sunday Chidzambwa and his assistant Rahman Gumbo at Yadah Complex.

Zifa president Chiyangwa praised the legends and promised to look into the welfare of the former players.

“I discovered that in some countries, legends are given the respect they deserve and I am happy we are beginning our thing here,” said Chiyangwa.

“Even at Fifa they have former players like Luis Figo playing some role there.

“We want to forge a strong relationship with the former players, we are the administrators but we can’t do it alone without their support.

“As you know I am the Cosafa president, I hold an influential post at CAF so I will use that to organise a tournament of Legends.

“Zifa is also in the process of arranging special VVIP cards for football legends so that they are not troubled when entering football stadia.”

Meanwhile, Walter Magaya who is hosting both sets of legends at his plush Yadah Hotel is keen to feature as a guest player.

“I am the only player who hasn’t played for any club or the national team, the only player coming from nowhere,” he said yesterday.

The Barcelona Legends were expected in the country last night on their way from Mozambique where they played against the Mambas Legends yesterday afternoon.

Patrick Kluivert, Rivaldo, Deco and Albert Ferrer are some of the ex-Barcelona players who will feature this afternoon.

Zimbabwe Legends Squad

Goalkeepers

Brenna Msiska, Gift Muzadzi, Ephraim Mazarura

Defenders

Dazzy Kapenya, Harrington Shereni, Edelbert Dinha, Innocent Chikoya, Kaitano Tembo, Dumisani Mpofu, Charles Yohane, David Sengu

Midfielders

Kallisto Pasuwa, Johannes Ngodzo, Kennedy Nagoli, Tinashe Nengomasha, Joel Lupahla, Ronald Sibanda, Desmond Maringwa, Ashley Ramabanapasi

Strikers

Peter Ndlovu, Edward Sadomba, Agent Sawu, Zenzo Moyo, Benjani Mwaruwari, Madinda Ndlovu, Wilfred Mugeyi, Ian Gorowa,

23,858 total views, 5,497 views today