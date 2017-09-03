Jah Prayzah promises vintage self

Takudzwa Chihambakwe

FRIDAY the 13th may be associated with horror but Jah Prayzah is promis­ing music fans delight, when he launches “Kutonga Kwaro” on Friday October 13.

His collaborations have taken him places and opened new doors for the singer, but he is not blind to the tastes of his massive local support base.

“I know that many have been crying for me to give them the traditional groove that they have loved and supported me for over the years. I’m glad to say that with this album, I’m responding to their needs.

“Seventy percent of the content on this new album is the traditional sounding Jah. The other 30 percent will see me cater for a different segment, the regional and international market so that they too can have something to look forward to when the album drops,” he added.

He also highlighted that the songs on the album have deep meaning.

“Not only is the album one that will move listeners musically because of the groove but also the rich lyrics. Again some were saying that my collabora­tions had caused my music to become bubble-gum music but that is changing with this project.

“I took my time writing all the 13 tracks, in fact, the writing started when we finished my 2016 album, “Mudhara Vachauya”. I’m pretty confident that future generations will still be enjoy­ing the music we have produced on this album — long after we are gone,” he added.

Some of the tracks on the album include “Chengetedza”, “Pikoko”, “Ndin’ndamubata” and the title track “Kutonga Kwaro”.

The Uzumba-born and bred singer also did a rendition of “Muchinjiko”, a United Methodist song.

“It has a very unique sound that has never been heard before — a sound that is loaded with a robust traditional rhythm,” Jah Prayzah said about the song.

He also revealed that having his own recording studio and producer under his label, Military Touch Movement, made it easier for him to express himself on this album.

“Having my own studio has really worked to my advantage on this project. I could spend as much time as I wanted in the studio without worrying about any other costs, except for my producer, DJ Tamuka’s salary. Back in the day I could not do that because the studios would be booked. Sometimes we had to wait for hours or even days.

“At times I had to pay extra because I wanted to add something on the song or correct an error. With this project we took our sweet time and I must say kudos to (DJ) Tamuka for being patient with me as I tried to articulate myself well.”

Although, music fans should expect Jah Prayzah’s pure traditional beat, the artiste said collaborations have their own advantages.

“I have learnt that to be successful one has to work hard. The reason behind the collaborations was to carry my brand to other parts of Africa and the world at large. I have been really putting in a lot of work, sacrificing time with my family and a lot of other things.

“Some might say ‘ma collabo ake haas­hande’ (his collaborations don’t work) and that I’m wasting my time, but I will say that things don’t happen in an instant. Yes, I am not yet getting gigs in Nigeria or Tanzania but I know if I remain focused the work I am putting in now will defi­nitely payoff tomorrow.

“From my perspective the collabo­rations have worked to my advantage because when I meet up with other stars on the continent I no longer need to be always introducing myself. They now know me, and that is a great starting point for me,” said Jah Prayzah.

