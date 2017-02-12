I died and resurrected: Apostolic leader

Fatima Bulla —

A leader of an apostolic church has described a stranger than fiction resurrection experience as she lay on the death bed in hospital, after which she says she was bestowed with deliverance powers that are now sought after by people from all walks of life.

Bishop Susan Ziki Dube, founder of Holy Baptist Apostolic Church of Christ in Africa, said she is now inundated with requests from people – including from overseas – seeking her intercession following miracles she apparently received from an angel she encountered when her spirit was taken to what she called the Third Heaven.

Her aunt has since given her one of the children she conceived after suffering four miscarriages, while other women who spoke to The Sunday Mail Religion said her prayers had delivered them.

One woman said she was healed of cancer, while her companion narrated how she survived being struck by a bolt of lightning she believes was sent by an adversary.

The Masvingo-born apostolic church leader has planted congregations around Zimbabwe and even as far as the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“What made me start a church is I died at one point while I was in hospital. Before then I had already started praying for people at the age of 19 in my rural home of Masvingo.

“As I was told, while nurses waited for the doctor to come to find out what had happened to me, I saw myself going into Heaven. When I entered each of these layers of Heaven, I would see angels and they would tell me to proceed. But when I reached the Third Heaven, I was met by an angel who told me to go back to life, start a church, preach and heal.

“People were bemused when I woke up because the ward was for critically ill people. But I woke up, and started walking around the ward seeing other patients. I even spent three days speaking only in tongues,” said Bishop Ziki Dube; narrating a scene synonymous to that of the Biblical Zachariah, the father of John the Baptist, who could not communicate speak after encountering an angel.

From then on, Mrs Ziki said she embarked on a mission to pray for people; with many seeking her assistance in their business endeavours, search for jobs, deliverance from spiritual and mental illnesses, and conception problems and complicated pregnancies, among other issues.

“Now I assist those as far as Britain, Switzerland, Nigeria and Germany. When they phone, I pray with them. When a person wants a job, even if they are in Dubai, I pray with them while they hold their application forms, or if it’s online, they touch the screen of the computer. Those who need citizenship or work permits, I also do the same. Eventually they phone back when they have realised results.”

Married with children of her own, Bishop Ziki Dube said while they adhere to most apostolic fundamentals they erect structures and use musical instruments wherever they plant churches

“As the angel instructed, we use the Bible. For healing we use sea salt, holy oil, holy water, fish oil or milk if there is a problem which requires such a method. But we don’t use stones. Our emphasis is also to teach people to have faith and pray,” she said.

In her church, men and women have equal opportunities to take leadership roles as do children. She has also introduced a one wife policy.

“If a man has married more than one wife already before joining the church, we accept them. But we don’t allow singles to marry more than one wife. For instruments we use guitars, mbira and drums among other instruments while I am the only one who uses a shepherd’s staff for deliverance and baptisms.

“Some people question why we use instruments but I know I was sent to do the work of God this way. If it wasn’t right I would not heal people.

“So I converse with the angel through visions, or I hear a voice, or I just get a revelation during an ordinary conversation.”

Due to her popularity, Bishop Ziki Dube says some leaders of apostolic sects have been throwing spanners in her works.

“There are empowerment programmes where apostolic sects or churches are invited and on a couple of occasions I get to discover that my name gets erased on the invitation lists; or I am made to pay for programmes that are being offered freely. However, I just comfort myself with the fact that when God’s time comes, I will get my rightful place,” she said.

6,637 total views, 391 views today