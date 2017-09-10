Fund-raiser for St Augustine’s High

Former students of St Augustine’s High School in Penhalonga have embarked on a fund-raising initiative to raise at least US$30 000 for the rehabilitation of the iconic institution, whose buildings are now in a state of disrepair.

The Anglican Church (Church of the Province of Central Africa) runs the school.

The former students, who are coming under the the banner of the St Augustine’s Tsambe Alumni — comprising the Form 4 Class of 1974 — will hold a golf tournament at Police Club in Harare on September 15 to raise funds for the refurbishment of one of the oldest buildings at the school – the Form 3 block.

The block needs new ceilings, chalk boards, window panes and a new coat of paint.

The 1974 class includes Zinwa chief executive officer Dr Jefter Sakupwanya, Lands Commissioner Judith Buzuzi and Ambassador Tadeous Chifamba.

St Augustine’s has produced several luminaries in the country, who include Justices Paddington Garwe, Loice Matanda-Moyo and Felistus Chatukuta; and Deputy Chief Secretaries to the President and Cabinet Colonel (Retired) Christian Katsande and Mr Justin Mupamhanga.

Other prominent Zimbabweans who went to St Augustine’s include Mr Tim Chiganze, Major-General (Rtd) Happyton Bonyongwe, Dr Gift Machengete, Ms Lydia Tanyanyiwa, Mrs Rachel Kupara, Mr Mirirai Chiremba and Mr Stanely Mutepfa.

The late national heroes Cdes Herbert Chitepo, Edgar Tekere and Willard Zororo Duri also passed through St Augustine’s.

The refurbishment of the buildings has been earmarked for the December school holiday.

Dr Sakupwanya said as former students, the alumni felt obliged to assist the school, which went through a very difficult patch during squabbles that rocked the Anglican Church in Zimbabwe between 2007 and 2013.

“The school is close to the hearts of many people who passed through it. We want to restore it to its glory days. It has produced many luminaries in all spheres of society and we believe that with assistance from them and other well-wishers, we can repay the school for moulding us into who we are today,” said Dr Sakupwanya.

Dr Sakupwanya said well-wishers could donate in cash and kind to make the fundraising a success, adding that more work — which requires up to US$500 000 — still needs to be carried out.

