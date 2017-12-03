ED rings changes to Cabinet

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has adjusted his Cabinet; making new appointments, reassigning two ministers, and dropping Primary and Secondary Education Minister-designate Dr Lazarus Dokora.

Three deputy ministers have been redeployed, with all new ministers being sworn in at State House in Harare tomorrow.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the adjustments ensured “compliance with the Constitution and considerations of gender, demography and special needs”.

He said President Mnangagwa had also appointed “special advisors to him and his Office pending outcomes of the December Congress of the ruling Zanu-PF party”.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet also wishes to advise that the invitation to the swearing in ceremony extends to all Ministers of State, including Deputy Ministers.”

Cde Petronella Kagonye is the new Labour and Social Welfare Minister, taking over from Professor Clever Nyathi who becomes Special Advisor on National Peace and Reconciliation in the Office of the President.

That brief will be headed by a Vice-President to be appointed after Zanu-PF’s Extraordinary Congress in December.

Prof Paul Mavima has been appointed Primary and Secondary Education Minister, replacing Dr Dokora. Prof Mavima was previously Dr Dokora’s deputy.

Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, who had been designated Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, is now a Special Advisor to the President; alongside Cde Joshua Teke Malinga who moves from the position of Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister-designate.

Cde Victor Matemadanda has been reassigned from War Veterans Deputy Minister to Zanu-PF’s National Political Commissar. He replaces the sacked Mr Saviour Kasukuwere.

Cde Pupurayi Togarepi ceases to deputise Minister Sithembiso Nyoni at the Women’s and Youth Affairs Ministry to focus on his role of Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo told The Sunday Mail, “Following recent developments in the party, which have affected key departments, principally the Commissariat and the Youth League, and in view of a clear indication from the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF, Cde ED Mnangagwa, that the country is going for elections in 2018 as scheduled, the party has decided to deploy Comrades Victor Matemadanda and Pupurayi Togarepi to the Commissariat and Youth League respectively.

“His Excellency the President has agreed to relieve them of their commitments to Government as announced earlier on. We thank the President for that decision pledging that the two cadres will be available for any assignments, including in Government, as the President may see fit after the elections, which Zanu-PF is sure to win resoundingly.”

Last Thursday, President Mnangagwa announced a Cabinet that reflects his vision for rapid economic turnaround.

Some of the ministers-designate did not represent parliamentary constituencies in keeping with Section 104(3) of the Constitution.

These are Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, Cde July Moyo, Major-General Sibusiso Moyo, Ambassador Mutsvangwa, Prof Amon Murwira, Mr Winston Chitando, Cde Matemadanda, Professor Clever Nyathi and Cde Togarepi.

Presidential Spokesperson Mr George Charamba said President Mnangagwa was alive to the Constitutional requirement for him to appoint up to five Cabinet ministers from outside Parliament and would find legally valid space to accommodate his them.

