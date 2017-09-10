ED & Prof: It’s a Tsholotsho thing

The tiff between Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo stems from the 2004 “Tsholotsho Declaration” that saw the latter being expelled from Zanu-PF, President Mugabe has said.

The so-called Tsholotsho Declaration was an attempt to elevate the then Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Cde Mnangagwa, under the orchestration of a clique said to be working at his behest.

That failed plan saw Prof Moyo and several other ruling party officials being either expelled or suspended from Zanu-PF.

Cde Mnangagwa survived that purge and went on to become VP of the party and the republic, and President Mugabe yesterday intimated that this outcome could be behind the bad blood between Zanu-PF’s Second Secretary and Prof Moyo.

Prof Moyo has since declared that he will never support VP Mnangagwa’s perceived bid for the State and Zanu-PF number one job – something President Mugabe said the minister had made clear in the aftermath of the Tsholotsho Declaration.

The ruling party’s President and First Secretary said this at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura, Mashonaland Central, yesterday at the eighth Presidential Youth Interface Meeting.

The Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces said: “Uyu anonzi Professor Jonathan Moyo, hameno kuti vakasiyana papi naana Cde Mnangagwa.

“Pane Tsholotsho. Vakamboita Tsholotsho vari pamwe chete. Vaivakoka naana Gushungo ari kubhora uyu, (Zifa president Philip) Chiyangwa, ndokwavakavamba ikoko zvichinzi ma (Zanu-PF provincial) chairman ose ngaauye asangane kwaZvimba kumba kwaChiyangwa.

“Havo murakatira machairperson vonosangana ikoko. Ndokwavaironga ikoko kuti, haa, VaMugabe vanozoitwa replace here? Tosapota ani? Tosapota Mnangagwa. Va- Mnangagwa vakanga vasiko ikoko. Asi vana Chiyangwa nana Jonathan vaiveko.

“Hezvo, zvozobva ipapo hanzi, ah ngatichinopedzesa nyaya dzedu ku Tsholotsho kwana Jonathan. Uyo wainzi ka ndiye mukomborerwi, wayiitirwa izvozvo, kana akanzi huya ikoko, akatadza kuenda, iye anoti, haa, ndakanga ndakabatikana ne- zvimwe, achitaura kwandiri inini.

“Asi vakanosungana kuTsholotsho ikoko, isu ndobva tazvidimbura tikati ah hoo, ndivanani vaiva kuTsholotsho? Ndobva tavaranga zviye; vamwe takava suspenda, zvakati kuti. Naiye Jonathan zvimwe chetezvo, we suspended him.

“But anoti it is at that point yaakaita differ naVaMnangagwa because Mnangagwa did not come out to support them; wakangoramba akahwanda ari distant from them.”

President Mugabe said he thereafter advised Prof Moyo to bear his cross and not stand in the Tsholotsho constituency as an independent parliamentary candidate but the now Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister obstinately went ahead and did as he pleased.

Prof Moyo
But the professor found it tough outside Zanu-PF, said the President.

“Akazouya achiti ah kunze uku it’s too cold. Ya, saka patakazobvuma paye kuti, ah no, let us get veku- Tsholotsho back into the fold iye akazotiwo ndakudzokera kuparty,” said President Mugabe.

“Asi akazoti akutaurira Politburo kuti, ehh VaMnangagwa, I will never, never support you again, never!”

President Mugabe also chided Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere.

“VaHungwe navaKasukuwere mudare redu rePolitburo vakambomutsana, VaHungwe vachiti mukomana uyu arikuda kuzvivaka; kuchirehwa Kasukuwere, kuti agozotora masimba awane masimba ekuzosakisida President. Saka arikufamba achiti machairman aripo ibva achida kuisa vake, ndozvaari kuita kwese-kwese.

“Zvino ipapo, vakanga vasingataure nezve Lacoste neG40. Ve G40 iyi vakazviparira ivo vana Kasukuwere, ndivo vakazvipa zita iroro.

“Zvakauya sei? Obama akahwina kuUnited States; a young man ari muma 40s. Tikanzwa kuti ana Kasukuwere vakuti, ah Hurumende yakuda vari muma 40s vadiki ndokwakabva G40. Vana Obama.

“Saka vakambonzi vana Obama ivo vadiki ivavava; nekuti Obama ndoo age group yake ye forty-something, ndokwazvakabva.

“Havana kupihwa nemumwe izvozvo ayewa, vakazvipa izvozvo vachizvirova matundundu kuti, haa tinoda kuti tizopindawo isu vadiki.

“… Iwe Kasukuwere uri kungokunguruka zvako uri muno. Uri muno, nyika ine history yayo, kwatakabva ukuku kunotariswa kuti history yako yakamira sei, muparty imomo wakamira sei?”

  • Tinashe

    Inga mother vati wani hakuna chinonzi G40 asi Lacoste iriko?? Now HE is saying G40 is there and the guys named themselves G40 after Obama!

  • Cde Muchatonga

    Mai Gucci vaseveswe banana Shame heee hakuna G40 heee jani jani Kasukuwere is not going anywhere Havo President is telling us nemo nemo matangire ayo.

  • Olivia Musviba

    good reading and wise.

  • Mazunze Sithole

    Lizard not crocodile kkkk. Zizi harina nyanga.

  • Chief Political Observer

    Over TSHOLOTSHO issue the VP remained quiet. Mahoka challenged him to speak. He remained quiet. Those claiming to fight for him got routed. He remained quiet. What a political enigma? Is he politically real or just a myth?

  • Cde Jairos Tapfuma

    ED is not spineless. He has learnt from his boss how to politically maneuver. He made Jonathan Moyo go it alone at Tsholotsho in order to expose the “learned professor.” Now the professor, as learned as he is too, played his cards well, found himself back in the party but this time to make sure he revenged against ED. Now, what Mugabe is simply doing is to expose both Lacoste and G40 /50…telling jona that we know you from way back. Now, who knows, maybe Lacoste is a creation of Jonathan Moyo as a way of tarnishing ED?

    On the other side, Kasukuwere has been exposed big time too! Hahahaha…that poor guy…now having to worship the First Lady. But the First lady is not an appointing authorioty although she may have influence through her husband. But at the end of the day, Zimbabwe belongs to Zimbabweans in their multitude, and surely we can not be in a perpetual political mode with no time to work. Let Mugabe rule for he was elected, but when time comes, he can always be replaced and those wishing to replacehim must openly show it, for as long as they do not subvert or undermine the sitting head.

    • dungas

      wonderfully put. When times come to chose the next president – the masses will decide by vote. So lacosta, g40, g50 etc you will throw your name in the hat.

  • Cde Jairos Tapfuma

    Hahahahahaha…wagona analysis iwewe…inonzi divide and rule tactic. It has helped this nation achieve sovereignty as we know who is against us and who is with us.

  • Tarubva Chibva

    Nobody won

  • Jemedzo

    That’s what a good leader does listen, let everything be said and then reveal everything. Now all those speculations are in the open. It’s time to make decisions. Who do we want as the next leader those that have no plans and think what happens elsewhere is good and those that know the value of independence that it does not come on a silver platter. I know what I want