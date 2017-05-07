DeMbare sing the dollar blues

Langton Nyakwenda

FINANCIALLY stricken Dynamos players demanded US$200 each from the club, but were given US$50, late Friday as the Keni Mubaiwa-led executive made frantic efforts to contain a volatile situation.

Dynamos are facing serious cash flow challenges and owe players one-and-a-half month’s salary.

The players have been getting half their salaries since February after the club’s principal sponsors BancABC revised their sponsorship package downwards this year.

Consequently, Dynamos are looking for an additional sponsor and sources close to the club’s executive say contact has been made with mobile phone network operator NetOne.

According to an impeccable source, Dynamos players last week requested US$200 each as a cushion but the executive could only source a quarter of the proposed figure.

Mubaiwa yesterday told The Sunday Mail Sport that he was running around to restore normalcy ahead of next weekend’s Battle of Zimbabwe against Highlanders at Barbourfields.

“We are doing all we can to make sure everything is back to normal,” said Mubaiwa. “BancABC have been very supportive and we have no problems with them. However, the economic situation has forced them to cut their sponsorship.

“They were not supposed to have come on board this season but extended their support simply because we had failed to find an alternative sponsor. We are searching for sponsors and BancABC have no problems with that, they simply want to be kept abreast.”

Dynamos had hoped to cash in on the Harare Derby they were supposed to host today at the National Sports Stadium.

But the highly anticipated Dynamos-Caps United clash was postponed because the venue has been booked for a church service.

Buoyed by last Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Yadah FC, DeMbare have now shifted focus to the blockbuster date with log-leaders Highlanders.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa yesterday said money issues would not affect preparations for the Battle of Zimbabwe.

“You can see the executive is putting an effort to make things right and I am sure my boys will remain focused,” said Mutasa. “All the players have been reporting for training. My boys are professionals who know they are employed at Dynamos, who like any other institution, can also face financially problems.”

DeMbare beat Northern Region Division One side ZRP FC 4-2 in a friendly match played at Morris Depot midweek and they are expected to play a select team from Chegutu at Pfupajena this afternoon.

Cameroonian striker Christian Joel Ntouba Epoupa has recovered from a suspected malaria bout and scored a hat-trick in that friendly.

“Everyone who is registered will be at Pfupajena. Players are aware it is crucial to remain focused ahead of the game against Highlanders. We are trying by all means to preserve brand Dynamos, this is a team that is associated with winning and I must say last Sunday’s victory, which came a few days after the How Mine setback, was crucial,” said Mutasa.

DeMbare suffered a 0-1 defeat to How Mine at the National Sports Stadium on April 23 before bouncing back with a confidence boosting 1-0 win over Yadah FC at the same venue last Sunday.

The Glamour Boys have picked up seven points out of a possible 15.

