AFCON sqaud revealed

WARRIORS coach Kallisto Pasuwa on Thursday submitted a 31 men Africa Cup of Nations provisional squad to Zifa, The Sunday Mail exclusively reveals.

Despite efforts by the technical team and Zifa to keep the squad a secret until the return of the mother body’s president Philip Chiyangwa, who is attending a Cosafa congress in South Africa, The Sunday Mail has established that 2016 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League goalkeeper of the Year Petroes Mhari will not be part of the squad.

Among the provisional squad, which will be trimmed to 23 ahead of the finals in Gabon, is Hwange goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya who joins the regular goalies trio of Tatenda Mukuruva, Donovan Bernard and Nelson Chadya.

English based striker Macauley Bonne has been omitted although efforts are underway to secure him a Zimbabwean passport in time for Gabon. The Colchester United man is pushing hard to be eligible for selection.

A fortnight ago he dispatched relatives to the Registrar General’s office in an effort to regularise his citizenship. Ngezi Platinum skipper Liberty Chakaroma has made the provisional squad alongside Dynamos’ Elisha Muroiwa and Highlanders hardman Tendai Ndlovu.

Also among the defenders that Pasuwa will call up are regulars Costa Nhamoinesu, Onismor Bhasera, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Blessing Moyo, Bruce Kangwa and Lawrence Mhlanga.

Highly rated Chicken Inn defender Teenage Hadebe will be rewarded for his impressive form while Caps United left back Ronald Pfumbidzai misses out as he is behind Bhasera and Kangwa on the left back pecking order. Talisman Knowledge Musona who starred in the qualifiers with three goals leads a cast of attackers.

They also include CAF Africa based Player of the Year nominee Khama Billiat, Tendai Ndoro who is leading the Absa PSL scoring charts with 11 goals, Nyasha Mushekwi who narrowly missed out on the Chinese second tier golden boot with 19 strikes, three behind Brazilian Luis Fabiano.

Musona’s purple patch has also extended to his club, KV Oostende in Belgium where he has scored eight goals in 14 appearances and a lot will be expected of him in Gabon.

Golden Arrows star Kudakwashe Mahachi is also part of the attacking cast together with the Swedish based Tinotenda Kadewere and Maritzburg United’s Evans Rusike.

There are a few surprises in the midfield department with Ronald Chitiyo and Talent Chawapiwa set to get call ups. There is also room for FC Platinum speedster Marshal Mudehwe.

Warriors Afcon provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Tatenda Mukuruva (Dynamos), Bernard Donovan (How Mine), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars) and Takabva Mawaya (Hwange)

Defenders: Lawrence Mhlanga, Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Bruce Kangwa (Azam FC, Tanzania), Costa Nhamoinesu (Sparta Prague, Czech Republic), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United, South Africa), Blessing Moyo (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Tendai Ndlovu (Highlanders), Hardlife Zvirekwi (Caps United), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Oscar Machapa (AS Vita, DRC) and Elisha Muroiwa (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Vitesse, Netherlands), Willard Katsande (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Khama Billiat (Sundowns, South Africa), Knowledge Musona (K.V. Oostende, Belgium), Danny Phiri, Kudakwashe Mahachi (Golden Arrows, South Africa), Raphael Kutinyu (Chicken Inn), Ronald Chitiyo (Harare City), Marshal Mudehwe (FC Platinum) and Talent Chawapiwa (ZPC Kariba)

Strikers: Nyasha Mushekwi (Dalian Yifang, China), Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg, South Africa), Mathew Rusike (Helsinborg IF, Sweden), Cuthbert Malajila (Bidvest Wits, South Africa), and Tinotenda Kadewere (Djurgårdens IF, Sweden)

