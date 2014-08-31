MUSIC: 10 things you didn’t know about Devera Ngwena Jazz Band

August 31, 2014

2808-2-1-CREWTEN things you probably didn’t know about Devera Ngwena:

1. Robson Banda was one of the founding members of the group.

2. “Devera Ngwena Volume 9” was the first album that Jonah Moyo recorded without his founding partners.

3. “Baba Mati”, like most of Devera Ngwena Jazz Band’s songs, was inspired by a true life event, when Innocent Bitu did not respond to his wife calling him Baba Jessie . . . he only reacted when she changed to “iwe Innocent”.

4. Jonah Moyo bought a house in Rhodene, an affluent Masvingo suburb, in 1984 and paid the 10-year mortgage within a year. He still owns the house.

5. “Solo naMutsai”, which became a national hit and wedding anthem, was a filler on “Volume 3”.

The song was inspired by the love between Solomon and Mutsai, real-life characters in Mashava.

6. Devera Ngwena used to be so huge that they opened for UB40 and Paul Simon. Proud “Kilimanjaro” Chinembiri wouldn’t fight without them playing as an opening act.

The likes of Oliver Mtukudzi and Leonard Dembo used to curtain-raise for them.

7. Patrick Kabanda and Jabulani Bitu, two of the founding members of the group, passed on in 2008 and 2011, respectively, leaving Jonah Moyo, Innocent Bitu and Jonisayi Machiya as the surviving members of the original Devera Ngwena.

8. Jonah Moyo and Tony Rivett once made a Z$2 000 bet on “Wangu P” and “Too Cheap”. Jonah went on to win the bet with “Wangu P” outselling “Too Cheap” by more than three times.

9. For every Devera Ngwena seven-inch single sold in Zimbabwe, two were sold in South Africa, the popularity of which Jonah Moyo is still riding on in that country.

Unfortunately, the South African royalties never made it into their pockets.

10. Oliver Mtukudzi was the guest performer at Jonah Moyo’s wedding, which was a three-reception affair.

The wedding started at White City Stadium in Bulawayo, moved to Chevron Hotel in Masvingo, before winding down in Gokwe.

  • max

    Their split pains me unto this day

  • Follow The Crocodile

    True, the group was a masterpiece.I grew up listening to Devera music.Up to now,their yesteryear hits can outperform and outsell the mediocre staff being produced by some Zim muscians.If they had not split, the group could have gone places.I heard the favour to meet and talk to all the original Devera group members, way back in year 2000, after the brief reunion,when they released Devera Ngena 28,If I remember well featuring songs like Ndiwe,Kufakunouraya,Uya Mudiwa.You certainly cannot miss the brilliant original touch that made the group a household name in the 1980s during our primary school day! I remember the song “And Wakaoma” churned before the split in 1985, used to inspire me to excell at school! I am yet to see a lead guitarist who can play the instrument as does Jonah Moyo.

  • Cephas Jahani

    Good piece of Zimbabwean music history. Been trying to find that Baba Mati track to no avail. Not even on You Tube.