Watch out Mazembe . . . here comes the Green Machine

CAPS UNITED will be up against history when they face TP Mazembe in a CAF Champions League first round, first leg tie in the Democratic Republic of Congo this afternoon.

The tie at the Stade TP Mazembe kicks off at 3:30 pm.

The last time the home side lost a Caf Champions League match at their fortress was back on October 18, 2009, Edward Sadomba’s brace propelling Sudanese side Al Hilal to a 2-0 victory.

Since then the five -time continental club champions have played 33 matches at home, won 28 and drawn five.

The unbeaten run has seen TP Mazembe score 76 times while keeping 22 clean sheets.

However, a majority of the teams who have been victims of this unbeaten run have often come out of the DRC complaining of poor hospitality and devilish officiating.

Complaints have been lodged with the Confederation of African Football but nothing has been done about them.

This is Africa!

And as they troop into the Stade TP Mazembe for a match that will be handled by Burundian referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana, Lloyd Chitembwe and his men appreciate that they cannot afford to be naïve.

“It all starts in the mind, we have to be smart about the way we go about business,” said Chitembwe.

Chitembwe, who has heavily invested into making himself a better coach, insists his men are not intimidated by the hosts’ impressive home record.

“As for them winning the Champions League 10 times, 15 times we don’t really care. We haven’t experienced them being notorious…my boys are ready to compete.

“What is driving us more is the desire to compete at this level of the game. It is our dream to compete against the best in Africa,” he said.

With the second leg set for the National Sports Stadium next weekend Makepekepe have a good chance of making it into the lucrative group stage of Africa’s blue riband club competition.

They don’t necessarily need to do a smash and grab job on TP Mazembe this afternoon.

The Green Machine , who have chartered a flight that will see them arrive in Lubumbashi this morning and leave soon after the game, need to jet back home this evening with a second leg fighting chance.

Chitembwe spent most of the week reminding his men of the need to manage the game as well as getting the basics right.

The margins at this level of the game are small, the Makepekepe lads have been told repeatedly.

They will be told again when Chitembwe delivers his pre-match talk.

Left back Ronald Pfumbidzai is the only injury worry for Caps United.

From the opposite corner confidence is not overflowing, with new TP Mazembe coach Thierry Roger recently expressing worry about his team’s ability to control the game.

Speaking after a laboured 1-0 victory over local rivals Don Bosco, the Frenchman noted that his charges seemed to run out of steam when going forward.

“My team has to make a lot of progress in terms of controlling the ball and controlling the game. Against Don Bosco, defensively it went well but offensively we ran out of speed in the game,” Roger told his club’s official website.

It is such admissions that should give Caps United hope.

Chitembwe has real troopers in that dressing room, players who are ready to die a little in defence of the club badge.

Deputy skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi epitomised the spirit in camp when he addressed a press conference earlier in the week.

“The hurdle before us is big but I think the team is willing and are prepared to do whatever it takes to get to the group stage,” he said.

13,703 total views, 12,802 views today