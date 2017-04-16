New Spar opens in Harare

One of Harare’s popular supermarkets, Spar Ballantyne, has reopened under new management with a promise to excite customers with great ambience and modern services.

The supermarket opened its doors to the public on April 12, 2017 with 65 employees.

Spar Zimbabwe MD Mr Terence Yeatman said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of Spar Ballantyne. The newest member of the Spar Guild of Grocers group is sure to generate some excitement.”

Considerable investment has been made into the new store, with everything designed to the highest specification.

The store will stock a wide range of products, from the usual grocery items to new lines available only at the branch.

Focus will also be on the Spar “Fresh is Best” policy that emphasies high quality specifications on all fruit and vegetables.

Mr Yeatman said: “We work closely with local producers to source as much as possible, as close to home as possible. Fresh is always best! Our butchery and bakery staff have been trained to the highest standards by Spar South Africa, and we are excited to unveil their handiwork.

“Spar’s ethos worldwide is about working together. We are proud to support the Ballantyne Park Conservancy Trust and we have been actively working within the community even before our doors opened.”

The conservancy has worked on rehabilitating Ballantyne Park Dam, which is full for the first time in 20 years.

Spar Ballantyne is the 11th member of the Yellowcob Group that also owns Spar Bridge, Village, Braeside, Golden Stairs, Waterfalls, Montagu, Queensdale, Helensvale, Mutare and Letombo.

