Jah Prayzah only game in town
AFTER serenading fans at the National Sports Stadium during the inauguration ceremony of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, Jah Prayzah goes into his favourite hunting ground, the HICC tonight.
The artiste just returned from a successful tour of Australia and on his way back passed through South Africa for more gigs before heading home where he arrived to a hero’s welcome at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.
His music provided the soundtrack to the events of the past 10 days, which saw former president Robert Mugabe resign and hand over power to long time underling Mnangagwa. Harare is hungry for the artiste, and his partners and management have responded well by staging a show which has only had 24 hours of marketing.
With nothing else going on in the capital tonight – indeed Jah Prayzah is the only game in town and whatever the outcome at the HICC, whoever attends this event, is certainly going to have an unforgettable night as Zimbabweans continue to celebrate the new political dispensation.
