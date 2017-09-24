Issue IDs for free: Chombo

Munyaradzi Musiiwa

Midlands Bureau

ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo has ordered the Registrar’s Office to issue national identity cards and birth certificates for free.

Despite recent announcements that these were being issued for free in preparation for the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) process, the RG’s Office has been charging US$5 for new IDs and US$10 as replacement fee for lost ones.

This made it difficult for rural people and the underprivileged to register to vote during the ongoing mobile registration process.

In the Midlands, such cases were rampant in Mberengwa, Chirumhanzu, Gokwe and Shurugwi.

Speaking during a Zanu-PF Midlands provincial commissariat workshop on voter education and registration campaign, Dr Chombo said the RG’s Office should avoid frustrating rural people seeking IDs to allow a flawless BVR process.

Dr Chombo said: “There are reports that some of the officials from the RG’s Office deployed to rural districts have been frustrating people, this should not happen.

“We have heard that some make them pay so that they get these particulars. It’s free during the BVR period. We want the process to be flawless and no one should be turned away,” he said.

Dr Chombo also encouraged Zanu-PF members to take advantage of the ongoing BVR exercise to ensure a landslide victory come 2018.

He warned party members against abusing the revolutionary party paraphernalia and new electronic cards to intimidate police at roadblocks.

“All members of the party should have the new electronic membership cards by the end of the month ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections,” said Dr Chombo.

The electronic membership card, which contains personal details including a mug shot and electronic chips, will also be linked to the holders’ bank accounts to enable automated subscriptions.

The People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB), which partnered with Zanu-PF, will be monitoring and authorising the financial transactions performed using the cards.

“We have introduced new membership cards. We are urging all members in this province to acquire such by end of this month. However, do not abuse the cards, some of the party members use them to intimidate the police. There was a report that some members of the party from Chitungwiza were using membership cards to evade paying at tollgates,” said Dr Chombo.

