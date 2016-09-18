10 perish in road accident

Sunday Mail Reporter

Ten people died while three others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in burst a rear tyre, veered off the road and overturned several times near the 369 km peg along the Harare to Bulawayo Road (R2 Highway) on Friday. Eight people, including the driver of the vehicle, died on the spot while another one died on the way to hospital. The other person died on admission at United Bulawayo Hospital.

Three more victims were by yesterday still admitted at United Bulawayo Hospital.

Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying the vehicle, a Toyota Grand Hiace, was travelling towards Gweru with 13 people on board.

“A Toyota Grand Hiace was travelling (from Bulawayo) towards Gweru with 13 passengers on board,” “On approaching the 369 km peg on the said road, the rear right tyre burst and the vehicle veered off the road.

“It overturned and landed on its right side. Eight people including the driver died on the spot and one died on the way to the hospital while the other passed away on admission at United Bulawayo Hospital.

“Three passengers were injured and are admitted at United Bulawayo Hospital. The bodies of the deceased were conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospital for post mortem.”

Police have urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles are fitted with tyres that are not worn out.

