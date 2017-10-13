Zvandasara explores gender equality

Beyond The Cover

LAST year the Constitutional Court in Zimbabwe made a landmark ruling outlawing marriage of children under the age of 18, a significant move in terms of protecting the underage, particularly the girl child.

Child marriages and gender equality are some of the few issues that always pop up for discussion among the country’s policymakers and society at large. Shamiso Zvandasara, in her novel “The Tale of Anerudo”, creatively addresses many of the issues that put some members of society at a disadvantage.

The story centres on a young passionate female musician, Anerudo, who tries to navigate around the laws that threaten to stop her from chasing her dreams.

Being the daughter of the king, in a land where women are forbidden to pursue music without the authorisation of male guardians, it is hard for Anerudo to express herself. In typical African fashion, women in this kingdom are only expected to focus on childbearing and motherhood.

Anerudo is expected to get married at a young age, as it is her duty as a princess to customarily marry a prince chosen before she was even born, at an arranged marriage ceremony. Her father, King Masimba, urges her to abandon her passion and forces her to follow their customs.

In one of the chapters, the writer brilliantly tries to give the reader a glimpse of how some of the children that are forced to enter into arranged marriages feel emotionally.

“Tears filled her face as she broke down after cherished thoughts of her happy childhood had suddenly subsided into shattered memories. How could she walk down the aisle in a week and give her hand to marry a stranger she did not love?”

This is a captivating piece of literature, with the writer throwing in engaging dialogue and musical lyrics to spice up the storyline. From a mother who dies of breast cancer to a 14-year-old who dies while giving birth, the book addresses many issues that affect women in society.

This is not only an interesting read, but also has a strong message that challenges some of the stereotypes other people are sometimes subjected to.

