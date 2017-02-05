ZRP Tomlinson secure sponsorship deal

Netball Super League newcomers ZRP Tomlinson Queens received a major boost from Chapeta Fresh Water Supplies and Borehole Drilling services ahead of their maiden dance in the top flight league.

Tomlinson Queens were presented with their trophy for winning their division at an occasion that also served as the unveiling of a sponsorship package at Tomlinson Primary School in Harare yesterday.

The ZRP team will have a 35-seater bus and a supply of mineral water, juices and all expenses and requirements for the season catered for as part of a deal that is renewable after five years.

Chapeta Fresh Water Supplies and Borehole Drilling services owner, Thomas Chapeta, urged the Super League debutants to go for glory.

“I never thought it would come this far,” he said. “I am humbled to see you guys progress … there is success and hope in women.“The desire to sponsor is part of our social responsibility and these women are winners. By end of the season we will be celebrating the Super League title I have no doubt,” said Chapeta.

Zimbabwe Netball Association president Letitia Chipandu was grateful for the corporate world’s growing interest in the sport.“You have made a huge impact in our sport Mr Chapeta. I also want to thank the ZRP for supporting netball. This will go a long way in making our netball better and at the moment I think netball is better than soccer in this country, sorry soccer lovers, but we are ranked 17th in the world, I don’t know about the soccer team,” she said to a mix of applause and laughter.

Guest of honour, Officer Commanding the Police Protection Unit, Senior Assistant Commissioner Lee Muchemwa, praised the netball team for their efforts that have elevated them to the Super League.

Also present at the event was Mt Pleasant National Assembly representative Jason Pasadi, who added to the sponsorship package with a US$3 000 donation for the team.

