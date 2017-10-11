Zimbabwe’s ruling party meets

21 hours ago

A routine Zanu-PF Politburo meeting is underway in Harare, with the ruling party’s Annual National People’s Conference and the 2018 harmonised elections topping the agenda.

The Sunday Mail could not establish whether the meeting would also hear Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s scheduled response to Professor Jonathan Moyo’s claims that he was pursuing a successionist agenda.

The meeting kicked off at party headquarters at roughly 14:30 pm after the arrival of President Mugabe and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe.

The President was in a jovial mood as he joked with several Politburo members.

 

More details to follow. . .

President Mugabe and First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe (partly obcured) greets Advocate Jacob Mudenda while Cde Ednah Madzongwe and Professor Jonathan Moyo look on during a Politburo meeting in Harare yesterday. Picture by John Manzongo
President Mugabe and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe (partly obscured) greet Politburo members Professor Jonathan Moyo, Advocate Jacob Mudenda and Cde Ednah Madzongwe. Picture by John Manzongo
President Mugabe talking to Cde Cleveria Chizema while First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe look on during a Politburo meeting in Harare yesterday. Picture by John Manzongo
President Mugabe talking to Cde Cleveria Chizema while First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe look on. Picture by John Manzongo

President Mugabe and First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe greets National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere during a Politburo meeting in Harare yesterday. Picture by John Manzongo
President Mugabe and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe greets National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere. Picture by John Manzongo

19,327 total views, 12,055 views today