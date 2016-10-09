World Cup blows Kelly’s mind

Brighton Zhawi

THE thought of defending the country’s flag at next month’s Junior Hockey World Cup in Chile is “mind blowing”, says Zimbabwean star player Kelly Diplock.“It’s unbelievable, really,” says the 18-year old. “To imagine that I have the privilege to play against the best in the world is mind blowing. I’m so grateful.”

Action runs from November 24 to December 4 in Santiago, and Diplock – who is comfortable anywhere in midfield – wants to make the most of such a grand opportunity.

“Hopefully we will make Zimbabwe proud and give 100 percent,” she says. “At a personal level I never really expected to play at such a level nor dreamt of such opportunities but as time has gone by this is becoming a reality and I am super excited.

“I’ve always had that dream of playing at the Olympics and believe this team that is going to Chile has the talent to take us there if nurtured properly.”

With most team members domiciled outside Zimbabwe, the technical team has designed a fitness training programme for every player. For Diplock and other locally-based players, the programme is being monitored by the fitness coach.

“The training is intense and our fitness levels have definitely improved.”

While the prospect of playing at a World Cup has Diplock excited, balancing school and sport means her plate is always full.

“Well, with all the exams currently going on it’s very hard, but I have had to just manage my time well,” shrugs the Gateway High School Upper Six student.

In other households one would be asked to ignore sport and concentrate on school, but Diplock is lucky to come from a sporting family; brother Brendon played for the Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team and is on the books of Mash Eagles.

“As a family we definitely do love our sport,” smiles Diplock.

“I definitely want to pursue hockey and hope to land a US scholarship.

But I am ready to do what God guides me to do. I also love the environment and hope to work with animals one day.”

