With Zanu-PF conference over, beware of legion

WAS watching Zanu-PF’s 16th Annual National People’s Conference on television and was pleasantly surprised – Zanu-PF looks and sounds so sweet when united. Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the party’s national commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere were having a good time, treating each other with ‘respect.’

There was no smell of Lacoste or G40. Ko nhai veduwee, legion from the gospel of Mark anozobvepi? Puma Satan! The Zanu-PF conference was the only game in town and so today’s sermon will centre on the conference, with Hebrews 12 vs 11 guiding us.

However, allow me dear congregants to divert a bit because the house that Joice is trying to build is crumbling asati atombosvika pawindow level. Ndimika maiti Bishop vane personari naJoice. Kwete. Bodo. I knew Joice arikuvaka imba yemadhaka. Zvino konaya and that house is crumbling.

Former Zanu-PF MP for Chivi South who had joined Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) and has now defected back to the ruling party, George Makunde is an angry man. You can’t even think it’s the festive season because munhu haatsamwi like that nguva yekisimusi.

Said an angry Makunde: “It is actually laughable that some leaders in ZimPF attack President Mugabe saying he is old but people like Retired Colonel Claudius Makova ‘cannot even walk’ while other ZimPF leaders like Mr Rugare Gumbo are always dozing in meetings and frequently go to the toilet but I have never seen President Mugabe the man they attack doing that. They are just a bunch of idiots.” Ummm, vaMakunde, kwakanaka hako?

Bunch of idiots? What exactly has made Makunde this angry? Shuwa munhu angatsamwe kuti Makova and Gumbo visit the toilet frequently and they are always dozing in meetings? Makunde accuses ZimPF of lacking a clear ideology and gives Joice an uppercut saying; “The other thing which made me to dump ZimPF is dictatorial tendencies by Mai Mujuru.”

Dear congregants, don’t you think Joice azvikurumidzira? Dictator before she even launches her party? A dictator with no party?

I sense a mixture of power and stupidity. This is very unfortunate because according to Patrick Rothfuss; “Power is okay, and stupidity is usually harmless, but then stupidity and power together are dangerous.” It’s really sad.

Makunde has not yet told us the story in full. His anger and venom show that the story has not yet been told. As you know Bishop vanoda nyaya and so I will be making a few phone calls to Makunde. Just watch the space.

Enough about petty Joice issues. Now to the real deal — the Zanu-PF conference. Hebrews 12 vs 11 says: “No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it.” Say amen!

President Mugabe as usual preached about unity, unity and unity in Zanu-PF.

The delegates cheered every time he spoke about unity in the party, but Bishop Lazarus has a question — were all those people genuine in cheering for unity in Zanu-PF? Or maybe let me ask it this way — were the leaders in Zanu-PF genuine in cheering for unity in the party?

“No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful.” Will there be discipline to do as the President called for? How many in Zanu-PF will find discipline pleasant going forward? Will this discipline produce a harvest of righteousness and peace for Zanu-PF?

Are we going to continue seeing Zanu-PF internal issues on twitter? Are we going to continue seeing total disrespect for the leadership on Facebook? Are we going to continue seeing Zanu-PF officials attacking each other in the private media? Will discipline be pleasant going forward?

Are we going to continue seeing midnight plots to succeed the President? Are we going to see war veterans sticking to their mandate to support the party and not campaign for certain individuals in the succession battle? Will discipline be pleasant going forward?

“I say on this one there has been creeping into our party a new culture of indiscipline.

“A new culture of indiscipline nevamwe vanoda kupinda nepfungwa kuti muparty vanokwanisa kuita zvavanoda. A culture of disrespect. Havana rukudzo. Arrogance. Kuzvikudza. Kuvhaira,” said the President.

Who are these people that the President was talking about? People with no respect? People who are arrogant? Who are these people in Zanu-PF? Munovaziva handiti? Saka ndati munoona disrespect and arrogance ichipera here?

“When you are a member of the party, when you join the party we think you are mature enough to know what there are rules to be obeyed. There are ways to be followed, but you cannot dictate how things should be done.

“There are organs which follow rules and procedures on how it should be done. No one person should stand up and say I want this to be done,” said the President.

Again I ask, who are these people that the President was referring to? Who are these people who want to dictate things in the party? Munovaziva handiti? Saka ndati murikuona their dictatorial tendencies achipera here?

The Zanu-PF conference ended yesterday. Are we going to see an end to the disrespect, the arrogance and the dictatorial tendencies? Were these people listening to the President?

Now that the conference is over, chimira uwone vana tsuro magen’a. The mischief continues. The plotting continues. Kuita sekunge President vaitaura nezvi dum-dum. Ndati legion anozobvepi? Puma satan! Puma mutakati!

Bishop is out!

