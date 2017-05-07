Winky D is King of Blues

Prince Mushawevato

THE City of Kings and Queens never gets enough of Winky D’s magic.

At the close of the 2017 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, the Gafa weaved his wand and turned the Amphitheatre into his own yard, bossing the stage and cementing his love affair with his fans in Bulawayo.

Yes, Winky D commands massive respect in Harare, Beitbridge, Masvingo, Zvishavane, Gweru, Bindura, Chinhoyi and Kwekwe But there is always something magical about his Bulawayo performances.

When the Ninja President shouted “Bulawayo! Hear me when I say, you make me proud” in between songs, the response was nothing short of electric.

That Amphitheatre gig with visiting South African rapper K.O on April 29 confirmed Winky D’s legendary status in urban music circles in Bulawayo.

So fired up was Wink D’s act that it looked like once again, the “supporting act” would outdo the main show as usually happens when visiting artistes ask the Gafa to share the stage with him.

Fortunately, K.O managed to hod his own, which was good as it made for two massive performances on the night. The “Gangsta Love” hit-maker proved why he is a force to reckon with Down South in his short act.

Hits like “Wami”, “Son of A Gun”, “Skhanda Love”, “Cara Cara” and “Ding Dong” from K.O were good enough to hold revellers in attendance after Winky D had left the stage.

And considering that the night chill had well and truly set in, the two musicians showed their mettle as people braved the cold and sang and danced along for hours.

K.O last performed in Bulawayo as part of the group Teargas, and was making his solo debut in the city as head of Cash Time Life Records.

Cash Time Life Records houses talents like Kid X, Maggz and MaE.

The South African rapper’s act showed he had done his homework. Getting the mic after a typically energetic Winky D performance is never easy. The double delight justified the promoters theme – “The Best of Both Worlds”.

But Winky D’s sampling of songs from albums that include “Gafa Futi”, “Igofigo — the Unthinkable”, “Twenty Eleven Singles Compilation”, “Pakitchen”, “Life Yangu” “War” and “Say No” won him the night.

Said a fan, Sihle, from Makokoba: “K.O’s music is easily understood by people in this part of the country but Winky D is just dope, you cannot resist his act and style. I have been to a number of his gigs and will certainly do so again.”

Her friend added: “I will certainly walk out of my death bed to the Gafa’s gig and return shortly after.” Gary B and Godfather Templeman – who were also part of the gig – showed their mettle by delivering a flawless act.

Their great selection perfectly warmed the stage for Winky D, who appeared ready to thunder when Gary B and Templeman were still on stage.

Meanwhile, the Judgement Yard duo of Tendai “DJ Flevah” Tembo and Etherton “Beenie” Mutemasango also gave a good account of themselves when they played at Club Connect situated at Cecil Hotel on April 25, showing that they too enjoy support across Zimbabwe.

Judgement Yard’s act was broadcast live on ZiFM and served as a “christening ceremony” of sorts for the recently opened Club Connect, which promises to add spice to Bulawayo’s already booming night life scene.

