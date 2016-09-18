What a Supa push

Tinashe Kusema

FORMER Sables coach Cyprian “Supa” Mandenge did not resign as the Zimbabwe Rugby Union claims but he was pushed out, it has been established. To prove how much Mandenge loves the job of coaching the men’s senior rugby team, the 40-year-old has re-applied for the job, along with eight other candidates.

The former Sables’ mentor and his team manager Sebastian Garikai were reported to have tendered in their resignations following a string of poor results that culminated in the country being relegated from the elite Africa Cup Group 1A.

“The Zimbabwe Rugby Union announces that it has accepted the resignation of the Sables technical team of head coach Cyprian Mandenge and team manager Sebastian Garikai effective immediately,” read a ZRU statement.

However, this publication has it on very good authority that the two were fired. “Mandenge did not resign but he was actually disengaged by the Union,” said a senior ZRU official on condition of anonymity.

“Furthermore, I can also confirm that all this was done without the consent or the knowledge of the board. “The man at the center of this ordeal is ZRU vice-president Tapiwa Mangezi, who took it upon himself to fire the coach.”

Mangezi refused to comment on the Sables coaching puzzle. “Unfortunately, I am unable to comment on the issues to do with Sables coaching post right now,” he said.

Contacted for commented, Mandenge chose to be diplomatic. “The nitty-gritties of my situation will best be addressed by the Union,” he said.

“At this juncture, I am unable to shade any more light on the situation, as there are still talks going on with the board. “What I can tell you is that I am still a part of the Zimbabwe rugby fraternity and plan to play my part as we try to salvage what is left of our sport.

“I do take full responsibility for what happened during the Africa Cup campaign and plan to play my part in the rebuilding process, whether as a coach, adviser or fan,” he said.

Nine individuals have reportedly applied for the vacant Sables coaching post with former Sables coach Brendon Dawson stern favorite to land the job. Fidelis Magama and Germany-based Jeff Tigere are some of the other Zimbabweans who have sent in their applications.

However, it is the presence of Mandenge’s name among the applicants that all but confirms that the former Old Hararians coach did not walk out on his own accord.

“Indeed, I have applied for the job. Like I said earlier, I believe I still have a lot to offer and remain committed to helping Zimbabwe rugby out of its current predicament.

“The Sables were relegated under my watch and I believe I have a duty to play my part in taking them out of the Africa Cup Group 1B,” he said.

