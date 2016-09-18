WBC yet to approve Manyuchi new fight date

Langton Nyakwenda

THE World Boxing Council is yet to approve a new date for Charles Manyuchi’s welterweight silver title defence on home soil amid strong indications that the Zimbabwean champion’s opponent will be changed. Initially, Manyuchi was scheduled to fight Damien Martin of France at the Harare International Conference Centre during this month but the fight was moved to October 14 due to “logistical issues.”

Last week, Manyuchi’s handlers Oriental Quarries wrote to the WBC advising them of the new date but the sanctioning body is yet to approve the fight.

WBC world title fights coordinator Tito Gonzalez Rodriguez confirmed the latest twist, hinting that Manyuchi may face a different opponent.

“Yes, the promoter informed us of the new date. The WBC is waiting to extend approval as we heard the rival might be changed.

“That is what we were told,” said Rodriguez in a written response.

A source close to Oriental Quarries Boxing said that it is looking highly unlikely that Manyuchi will face Martin when he defends his title.

“Yeah it is true (that Manyuchi’s opponent might change), I cannot talk much but Chris (Malunga) can give you details,” said the official.

Reports are saying that Oriental Quarries are yet to pay the sanctioning fees to the WBC.

Speaking at a conference to announce the shift in dates last Tuesday, Malunga claimed that they had paid the sanctioning fees.

“As Oriental Quarries we have an account with the WBC, it’s a matter of them deducting the sanction fees whenever we have a fight,” he said.

However, Gonzalez maintained that the WBC are yet to be paid their dues.

“The sanction fee has not been paid,” he said.

“I am sorry I cannot disclose such information (how much the sanction fee is),” Gonzalez said when pressed to reveal the amount.

As confusion reigns supreme, Manyuchi is keeping his eye on the goal and has refused to comment on the logistical hiccups plaguing the historic bout.

“I do not talk about such issues,” he said.

“I am concerned with my readiness for the bout and to me, the postponement of the fight to October will not affect me in any way. It actually gives me more time to fine tune.”

182 total views, 182 views today