Wanezi shine in quiz tourney

Bridge Reporter

Zimbabwe Schools Quiz Tournament debutants Wanezi High made a bold statement of intent, a stern warning to their counterparts ahead of the 2017 National Finals when they came out as the best ranked school in the Provincial Quiz Tournaments which were held around the country.The Matabeleland South based school amassed 285 points out of the 384 that were on offer, a success rate of 74%. They had to shrug off the challenge of reigning national champions st Marys Beitberidge, who came out second, whilst hosts Mtshabezi High settled for third, to complete the 3 schools that proceed to the national finals. In the capital, hosts Dominican Convent could not make it to the Nationals after they finished fourth.

Zengeza 1 high took the bragging rights in the sunshine city, followed by Prince Edward who finished in second place and Kuwadzana 2 in third. Hosts Fletcher High were crowned provincial champions in the Midlands, followed by Regina Mundi and Dadaya in third place.

It was the same story again in Manicaland as Marist Brothers Inyanga ruled the roost winning the Provincial tourney, with Hartzell coming second and St Faith settling for third place, while hosts St Dominics Mutare came 5th. Sanyati Baptist once again proved too strong in Mashonaland West after scooping first prize, followed by surprise package Chikangwe and hosts Vimbai High came third.

St Ignatius will once again mount another strong challenge for the national trophy after winning the Mashonaland East tourney, whilst Rusununguko and Goromonzi came second and third respectively, as hosts Visitation missed by a whisker.

It was yet another girl child affair in the city of kings and queens as Montrose took honours once again by winning the Bulawayo Tournament. National finals returnees Townsend came second and hosts Northlea settled for third plcae.

John Tallack came first in Matabeleland North, dethroning Mosi oa Tunya in the process who came second, whilst Regina Mundi came third. The Mat North tournament was for the first time contested in the resort town of Victoria falls with Mosi oa Tunya hosting. 2014 national champions Mwenezi High restored lost pride in Masvingo after reclaiming first prize in the province, whilst St Anthony’s and Pamushana were second and third respectively at this session that was held at Gokomere High. Rujeko High took top spot in Mash Central which was hosted by Bradley, Mazowe came second and st Alberts settled for third.

All eyes are now firmly on the National Finals that are going to be held from Thursday 29 June up to Sunday 02 July 2017 at Rest Haven in Harare.

