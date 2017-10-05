Voter registration hits top gear

Chief Reporter

Over the past two weeks, more than 31 800 Zimbabweans have registered to vote in the 2018 harmonised elections, with expansive registration scheduled to start on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Rita Makarau told journalists in Harare on Thursday that prospective voters will receive in-depth education on the new biometric voter registration system.

Justice Makarau clarified that title deeds, utility bills and landowner’s confirmation letters could be used as proof of residence when registering.

She said, “31 856 have been registered countrywide as at 4 October 2017. On average, each kit has capacity to register between 80 and 100 people per day.

“We advise political parties to also educate their members on voter registration.”

Zec wants to register a record seven million voters using the BVR system, which was launched on September 14, 2017 by President Mugabe.

