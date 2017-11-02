Vic Falls Carnival gets even bigger

ORGANISERS of the Vic Falls Carnival have promised to host a bigger and better event this year and it seems like they are pulling all the stops to fulfill their vow.

While the line-up of performing artistes was already looking attractive with the likes of Black Coffee, Micasa, Tresor, The Kiffness, Ammara Brown and Mampi set to grace the event; the list has grown as two more exciting acts have been added.

South African superstar Prince Kaybee and rock artiste Ghapi have been thrown into the fray, adding more heat to the excitement that is set to characterise this epic party experience.

With mega hits that include “Wajellwa”, “Friend Zone”, “Beautiful Girls”, “Charlotte” and “Yonkinto” to name a few, Prince Kaybee, who is a producer and DJ, is currently a fan favourite on the continental music scene.

The first train for the popular Train and Bush Party is already 80 percent full with two months to go.

Tickets for the event are being sold for US$50 for a one-day pass, US$60 for a two-day pass and US$90 for a three-day pass.

The annual New Year extravaganza, which kicks off on December 29, running up to the early hours of the first day of 2018, has become the ultimate party freaks’ destination not only in the region but across the continent.

