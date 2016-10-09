Tuku wins big in South Africa

Mtandazo Dube in Johannesburg, South Africa

Zimbabwean music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi received the Breaking Through the Borders Award at a glittering ceremony at Protea Hotel Wanderers in the leafy Illovo suburb here on Friday. The ceremony was organised by the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro).Tuku, who had to rush to Botswana for a scheduled show, left a recorded acceptance message, and his gong was collected by his wife Daisy and daughter Samantha.Zimbabwe’s most renowned and internationally recognisable music icon said the award had come as a huge surprise.

“This came as a complete surprise that someone somewhere has noticed that I have broken through borders. I’m very thankful to God,” said Mtukudzi.

Tuku, who started touring internationally in 1981, said he had been to all corners of the world, which had seen him perform in Japan, Singapore and the United States, where he has strutted his stuff in more than 20 states.

As part of the honour and respect for the Zimbabwean artiste, a rendition of his all time classic “Todii” was performed by South African singer Mandla.

Mtukudzi was one of three recipients of special awards on the night.

The other recipients such awards were South African musician Abigail Kubeka (Lifetime Achievement) and producer Gabi Le Roux (Prolific Catalogue of Works).

Samro board chairperson Sibongile Khumalo heaped praise on the nominees and award-winners, particularly the special award category. Khumalo said the organisation was doing its bit to add to the value of music.

The awards ceremony was hosted by “Idols” judge and musician Unathi Msengani. Performances on the night came from legendary Xitsonga disco artiste Penny Penny, Lindiwe Maxolo, Vusi Nova and Qadasi to name a few.

Other artistes that walked away with gongs at the unique awards – which recognise music composers, lyricists, songwriters and music publishers – include Nik Sakellarides, Benjamin Willem, The Soil, Maleh, Benjamin William Jephta and Beatenberg.

