Tsvangirai threatens ‘violent end game’

Brian Chitemba and Tichaona Zindoga

MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai has threatened a “violent endgame” to force President Mugabe from office and block introduction of bond notes.

However, security ministers yesterday assured Zimbabweans that any attempts at violence by Mr Tsvangirai and other like-minded individuals would be thwarted.

Mr Tsvangirai was addressing MDC-T members at an event to mark the oposition party’s 17th anniversary in Bulawayo yesterday.

He said: “We want to make sure that this regime faces the end. Now, how will this end? The endgame will come in two ways: the first option of the endgame is the violent endgame. . .That option yakaoma. (President) Mugabe must choose between these two options – the violent option. If we reach the point at which a person is shot by a bullet because he had been demonstrating, it will become nasty. If we get to a point where he introduces bond notes, no, it won’t do. If he wants to appoint his wife as President, we will resist that.”

Yesterday, Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo said law enforcement agents would professionally deal with any threats of violence.

“Zanu-PF is not violent, police are not violent. If you look in the past five years, MDC-T has been causing violence, particularly ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, and this is to attract the attentions of Western governments,” said Dr Chombo.

“My advice. . .is that if he (Mr Tsvangirai) wants to have a demonstration, it’s their constitutional right and he should go to a local police station and notify the senior officer there; he doesn’t have to get Dr (Augustine) Chihuri (Police Commissioner General).”

State Security Minister Kembo Mohadi told The Sunday Mail that Government was aware that MDC-T was training bandits since the early 2000s but any efforts to cause chaos would be dealt with accordingly.

In recent months, opposition-linked terror gangs have been causing chaos in Harare, Bulawayo and Beitbridge; running riot, damaging and looting property.

“It has been known as far back as 2000 that MDC-T has been training bandits and they still do; if they continue training these militias and attack the Government we are there to defend. We will defend the country at all cost,” said Minister Mohadi.

Shadowy groups with strong links to MDC-T – like #Tajamuka, #ThisFlag and rowdy students activists – have been at the forefront of fomenting chaos.

Minister Mohadi said, “The country is safe and we will make sure that peace continues prevailing. Government is on top of the situation.”

Police Chief Dr Chihuri also warned those seeking to destabilise the country and assured citizens of safety.

“Zimbabwe is safe and people should not worry; they are fully protected. It is not the duty of the police alone to ensure security but it is everyone’s responsibility including journalists because they have the capacity to educate and inform people,” he said at the annual Police-Commissioner’s Fun Fair in Harare yesterday.

He warned social media abusers from trying to disturb the peace.

“They should stop abusing social media; it’s not meant to destroy but to enhance livelihoods and make life better; not cause chaos and mayhem. If you abuse social media, you become an agent of evil and those who are doing so are agents of evil.”

