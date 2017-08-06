Tsvangirai finally concedes defeat

MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday conceded that he lost the 2013 presidential election fairly to President Mugabe and Zanu-PF, saying he was “caught unawares at the time”.

Since that vote, which President Mugabe won with 61.09 percent against his 34.94 percent, Mr Tsvangirai has been alleging rigging by the ruling party.

He propagated the claims even as African Union, Sadc and other election observer missions had endorsed the poll.

But at the launch of an opposition “coalition” in Harare yesterday, Mr Tsvangirai somersaulted: “In 2013, takarohwa nezvehusiku (we don’t know what hit us). We were defeated. But this time, we will refuse to be defeated.”

He also conceded that his party could never defeat Zanu-PF in elections.

“We encourage other parties that have not joined to come and join the coalition. We need to be united to bring change.”

A recent survey by think-tank Afro-barometer shows that President Mugabe would romp to victory in any election at any given time.

The survey report, released on May 10, 2017, states that 56 percent of Zimbabweans approve of President Mugabe’s discharge of duty.

On the other hand, the report notes, Mr Tsvangirai’s popularity has plummeted.

