Truth on music journey so far

Takudzwa ‘Truth’ Vernon Mutizwa Speciss College —

I am Takudzwa Vernon Mutizwa , a young musician popularly known as “Truth”. I am a boy aged 20 who abides in Chitungwiza, Zengeza 3. I did my primary at Mberi primary School, I’m currently studying maths and recently passed my O level at Speciss College.

My favourite food is anything mushroom. I would describe myself as a confident smart cool guy who is intrinsically motivated to succeed. I’m a singer and I enjoy listening to music and writing music lyrics. I’m a very adventurous guy who enjoys site seeing. My favourite sport is cricket and I always watch the games regularly.

I do my music recording at Maximum records studio in Chitungwiza Zengeza 2 and my producers are DJ Edzo and DJ Duncan. These guys helped a lot and played a pivotal role in the production of my album entitled 442 which I released in January this year.

Some of my songs have been played on air but just a bit this year because of lack of exposure and full financial support. However, thanks to the internet my album is now available on Data File Host, Sound Cloud, Toxic Warp, and even on google.

It consists of songs such as: Ana Soko, Attitude, Real me, hona Kuvhaira, Cover Up, mama and Hey Wena.

I’m currently working on a Video for my first song (Ana Soko) on the album 442, and I have great confidence in my work that I will reach the leader boards very soon.

My main inspiration comes from Drake though I also admire the likes of Oliver Mtukudzi. I started doing music when I was in form 3 when I recorded a track for my mother’s birthday. Since then I have been getting some inspiration from the various life challenges I face as well as the good times.

Whenever I decide to write a song, I usually put my maximum concentration on It because my goal is for people to get my message and make use of it. I want to transfer the kind of emotion that I will be feeling to the people through my song.

I do Hip hop and rap. I made my own beats which motivated my brother DJ T. Eyes and my mentor Taa Kays to keep supporting me to the best of their abilities. I’m glad to have support from my parents even though they are at the farm and my friends Klays, Dbango and Francisca.

Students, YOU CAN SEND YOUR ARTICLES THROUGH E-MAIL, FACEBOOK, WHATSAPP or TEXT Just app Charles Mushinga on 0772936678 or send your articles, pictures, poetry, art . . . to Charles Mushinga at [email protected] or [email protected] or follow Charles Mushinga on Facebook or @charlesmushinga on Twitter. You can also post articles to The Sunday Mail Bridge, PO Box 396, Harare or call 0772936678.

2,732 total views, 366 views today