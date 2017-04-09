Traditional healer uses bicycle tubes, sand as tools of trade

Tariro Charandura

A local traditional healer has revealed that he uses bicycle tubes, sand, magic mirrors and his traditional medicine to retrieve stolen goods and solve marital problems.

Doctor Omwelo Kamwelo Banda, a Malawian traditional healer who operates a herbal clinic in the Cranborne surburb explained how he uses the mirror and tubes to track thieves.

“When I feel the bicycle tube then the stomach of the thief will also be getting filled with air resulting in it being inflated. And that alone will force the person to bring back the money,” Dr Banda said.

Tracing his background from Malawi, a nation whose people have been known to have deep knowledge of traditional herbs, Dr Banda said his solutions were unique to each client who paid him a visit.

“Collecting sand from which the perpetrator has his foot prints and mixing it with my medicine is also another method that I use as a way of helping my clients.

But his services do not end from there.

According to him, his expertise stretch as far as ensuring couples on the verge of divorce solve their differences and unite in five days.

“When someone visits me for help concerning relationships then I will have to first understand the cause of the breakup because people cannot break up or divorce for no reason,” he said highlighting that he has ten ways of making sure those facing divorce get back together.

As much as his explanations seem to be stranger than fiction, he maintains that his work has been effective so much business people, impotent individuals, and those who are in a financial quagmire try him for assistance. “The first thing to every problem a patient has is to consult the ancestors so I can be guided accordingly in the process.

“To be a traditional healer is to heed a calling from one’s ancestors. The sangoma goes to the throne and works mainly with ancestral spirits. Sangomas do not use human bones in their muti for it drives away the ancestors. They are diviners and healers. They use animal bones to foresee the future,” he said.

Not to be left out are women whom he say consult him for love potions.

14,624 total views, 12 views today