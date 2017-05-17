TOBACCO FARMERS AT THE SALES FLOOR

58 mins ago
A farmer examines the quality of tobacco from an auctioned bale at Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
A farmer examines the quality of tobacco from an auctioned bale at Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
Farmers in chaotic queues waiting for their turn to collect cash at banks outside Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
Farmers in chaotic queues waiting for their turn to collect cash at banks outside Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
Farmers in chaotic queues waiting for their turn to collect cash at the banks outside Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
Farmers in chaotic queues waiting for their turn to collect cash at the banks outside Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
These women and children rests while waiting to receive sales vouchers after delivering tobacco at TSF in Harare - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
These women and children rests while waiting to receive sales vouchers after delivering tobacco at TSF in Harare – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
Hundreds of farmers in chaotic queues waiting for their turn to collect cash at banks outside Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
Hundreds of farmers in chaotic queues waiting for their turn to collect cash at banks outside Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
Farmers endure the chilly weather in a queue outside banks after selling tobacco at Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
Farmers endure the chilly weather in a queue outside banks after selling tobacco at Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
These women waits for customers who wants to have their hair done at Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
These women waits for customers who wants to have their hair done at Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
Mr Sezenhi Zandi from Mvurwi enjoys bread while in a queue at the banks outside Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare. He delivered 7 bales weighing 80kg to 100kg and were bought at an average price of us4.50 per Kg - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
Mr Sezenhi Zandi from Mvurwi enjoys bread while in a queue at the banks outside Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare. He delivered 7 bales weighing 80kg to 100kg and were bought at an average price of us4.50 per Kg – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
A tobacco auction in progress at Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
A tobacco auction in progress at Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
A Tobacco Sales Floor employee works inside the auction floors next to a bale that was bought at us4.99 per Kg - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
A Tobacco Sales Floor employee works inside the auction floors next to a bale that was bought at us4.99 per Kg – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
Farmers checks the prices after merchants had finished buying all the bales at Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
Farmers checks the prices after merchants had finished buying all the bales at Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
These farmers rest while waiting for their sales vouchers at Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
These farmers rest while waiting for their sales vouchers at Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
Farmers, some with babies on their backs endure long hours in a queue waiting to collect cash from the banks at Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
Farmers, some with babies on their backs endure long hours in a queue waiting to collect cash from the banks at Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

 

195 total views, 195 views today