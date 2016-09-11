The unthinkable could happen

Langton Nyakwenda

LOSING back-to-back league games to Highlanders is treasonous at Dynamos. The last time DeMbare suffered such a humiliation was way back in 2006. Now Lloyd Mutasa is in danger of suffering a repeat of the unthinkable. Highlanders host Dynamos in the second segment of the 2016 edition of the Battle of Zimbabwe at Barbourfields this afternoon. Kick-off is 3pm and the blockbuster battle will be watched across Africa courtesy of SuperSport.

Young striker Prince Dube, who has strangely gone quiet, and Bruce Kangwa, now based in Tanzania, combined efforts on May 28 when Highlanders beat Dynamos 2-0 at Rufaro in the reverse fixture.

A 10-year jinx was finally broken and Mutasa became the first Dynamos gaffer to lose to Highlanders in a league match since 2006.

Not only that, he lost at home.

And now Bosso are on a rare double over DeMbare, a feat that was last achieved by Methembe Ndlovu’s group a decade ago as the Bulawayo giants marched to the Premier Soccer League championship.

“Football being football, anything can happen but a scenario whereby Highlanders get six points from Dynamos is unacceptable at our institution. I took part in numerous battles against Highlanders as a player and it was always nice to win at Barbourfields,” said Mutasa ahead of the tie.

“We have been injecting the sense of belief into the youngsters, reminding them how important this fixture is.

“We did our best at training and I am sure it will reflect on the pitch on Sunday.”

Barbourfields has historically been a happy hunting ground for DeMbare and Mutasa is hoping to ride the crest of that wave to put a smile on the faces of the famed millions who follow the Glamour Boys.

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay is aware of the threat posed by DeMbare at Emagumeni but chose to speak about the bigger picture: the title race.

“It is a very difficult game but I think every match now is like a cup final for all the top five teams.

“The race is wide open for all the top five teams,” said Akbay.

After enduring a worrying dry spell, Bosso are back to winning ways, posting two consecutive victories against neighbours How Mine and the unpredictable Border Strikers.

Highlanders were just two points behind FC Platinum at the midway stage of the season but they are now six adrift of Pure Platinum Play who are on 44 points after 22 rounds of action.

Dynamos are nine points behind the leaders but there is a strong belief among hardcore fans that DeMbare could still sneak in for the title.

“Dynamos are a big football institution and there is always an element of belief.

“For us as a technical team we are saying it is very crucial to do well in the home run.

“We said to ourselves, the last eleven games starting with the 2-1 victory against Harare City on August 21, we have to be the best team and then see where that takes us to,” said Mutasa.

Mutasa has tinkered with his team’s inept strike force and his son Wisdom, who now partners Denver Mukamba, scored his debut goal last Sunday as DeMbare edged Chapungu 1-0 at Rufaro.

Wisdom had an ankle scare after Thursday’s practice match against Herentals but he should be fit to partner 2012 Soccer Star of the Year Mukamba.

“I am enjoying this new partnership with Denver because he is an intelligent player.

“I am not under any pressure at all because I have played for my father before at FC Platinum. I also played as a striker at ZPC Kariba and I am comfortable in this position,” he said.

Wisdom’s dad is happy his son is coming to the party but insists he has to fight more to keep his starting place.

“I think (Wisdom) is coming up, gaining match fitness everyday and he is gelling well with others. We hope he will work harder so that he remains part of the arsenal that we have.”

Stylish linkman Valentine Ndaba has fully recovered from injuries sustained in a car accident in May and returns to Barbourfields where he lifted the Easycall Cup in Highlanders colours last December.

Also making an emotional return to BF is Masimba Mambare, one of the best players on show for DeMbare this season.

“I am one of the players who moved from Highlanders to Dynamos and I know eyes will be on me. However, I am not putting myself under any pressure, I am now at DeMbare who are also a big team and I am expected to deliver.

“This is one game I will make sure I go a step further in as much as my form is concerned,” said Mambare.

Fixtures

Caps United v Chicken Inn (NSS), Hwange v ZPC Kariba (Colliery), Mutare City v Triangle United (Sakubva), Highlanders v Dynamos (BF)

41,845 total views, 4,402 views today