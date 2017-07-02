The two Moyos: Clever Sillies with no common sense

In one of his articles entitled “Clever Sillies — Why the High IQ Lack Common Sense,” Charlton gives some useful insight why learned people like Prof Moyo behave strangely sometimes.

THIS is the story of the two Moyos — one a complete joke and another a “clever silly.” These two put together, you are left with a big question — “does one’s level of education really matter in politics?” Maybe it’s actually true that education only plays a 30 percent role in politics.

For shocking reasons, the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Professor Jonathan Moyo seems to be begging to be fired from both Government and Zanu-PF. We still vividly remember the Professor’s famous statement, “It’s cold out there,” that he gave after being readmitted back into Zanu-PF after the Tsholotsho saga and we are wondering why one person would want to commit suicide twice so fast and furious.

On the other hand, former Industry and International Trade Minister Dr Nkosana Moyo made himself the laughing stock in town last Thursday when he launched something that he is calling a 2018 presidential bid.

Of all the people, Dr Moyo the spineless. You look at the guy and ask yourself, can this guy who can’t even shave himself stand toe to toe with nonentities Egypt Dzinemunenzva in the political ring? We could be dealing with a Gomahuru or Ingutsheni candidate? Let’s watch the circus.

These two, Prof Moyo and Dr Moyo, are making even ordinary people wonder why common sense is not so common with some of our learned politicians. You throw in former Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Arthur Mutambara, you throw in former leader of Mavambo, Dr Simba Makoni and you throw in Professor Welshman Ncube into the equation and you realise that indeed, “a handful of common sense is worth a bushel of learning.”

Apologies dear congregants for plunging into this sermon without any pleasantries. Munotamba ere anhuwee? I greet you in the name of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Today’s sermon comes from Proverbs 16 vs 18 which says: “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”

What exactly is Prof Moyo doing to himself? Do we have a stubborn “nutty professor here?” That professor who is highly intelligent yet at the same time being a socially inept individual; someone who excels in the academic world, yet fails miserably in the realm of common sense?

I remember someone telling me a few years back that Prof Moyo lacks “social sophistication.” I now fully understand what this person meant. Pardon me dear congregants. I am about to bombard you with some hypothesis because with the way Prof Moyo has been behaving, needlessly attacking Command Agriculture and Vice President Mnangagwa, I was left with no option but to try and understand why such a learned person could be so suicidal.

Bruce Charlton, the editor-in-chief of the journal Medical Hypotheses calls people like Prof Moyo “Clever Sillies.” In one of his articles entitled “Clever Sillies — Why the High IQ Lack Common Sense,” Charlton gives some useful insight why learned people like Prof Moyo behave strangely sometimes.

“My suggested explanation for this association between intelligence and personality is that an increasing relative level of IQ brings with it a tendency differentially to over-use general intelligence in problem-solving, and to over-ride those instinctive and spontaneous forms of evolved behaviour which could be termed common sense,” says Charlton.

He goes on to explain this “clever silliness” saying: “Preferential use of abstract analysis is often useful when dealing with the many evolutionary novelties to be found in modernising societies; but is not usually useful for dealing with social and psychological problems for which humans have evolved ‘domain-specific’ adaptive behaviours.

“And since evolved common sense usually produces the right answers in the social domain; this implies that, when it comes to solving social problems, the most intelligent people are more likely than those of average intelligence to have novel but silly ideas, and therefore to believe and behave maladaptively.”

Maybe Prof Moyo is suffering from over-using general intelligence in problem-solving and in the process is over-riding the instinctive and spontaneous forms of evolved behaviours called common sense?

In short, while the common person is seeing Command Agriculture, Prof Moyo has gone over-drive and is seeing all sorts of abstract things with the programme.

Muzvinafundo vanyanya kudzikisa pfungwa and vari kuona zvidhoma vamwe vachingoona maguta neCommand Agriculture.

No wonder why he is on the rampage attacking Command Agriculture, despite the fact that that’s his party’s election trump card. And no wonder why he can’t really get it when people tell him that if he has problems with Command Agriculture, as a Minister he can use the Cabinet to express his views than using the private media and twitter.

During the Youth Interface Rally in Masvingo last Friday, President Mugabe had to openly ask: “Is the objective to build or destroy the party?” But then Sekuru vangu Matope (may his soul rest in peace) would always tell me the story of “vana chandagwinyira,” whose stubbornness knew no bounds.

The President even gave a precursor of what is likely to come when he said; “Kana vanhu vasingade musangano ngavabude vaende zvavo.” Even the warning from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga fell on deaf ears, despite the chilling last two statements. “But I think he has got to where we wanted him to. Let me leave it at that,” thundered General Chiwenga.

People can say whatever they want but only a fool will take General Chiwenga’s warning lightly. There is need to read his loaded statement over and over again. Just like General Chiwenga, iniwo Bishop Lazarus ndoti “let me leave it at that.”

Proverbs 3 vs 13 yoti iyo: “Happy is the man who finds wisdom, and the man who gains understanding.” Will someone please tell Prof Moyo that he can’t be the “Cleverest Silly” in town? Can’t he see the storm is gathering? There is still time to find wisdom and gain understanding. It’s not yet too late.

But then haven’t we been talking to ourselves for donkey months on this issue? Michael Watson puts it aptly when he says: “You can never win an argument with a negative person. They only hear what suits them and listen only to respond.”

It’s still cold out there Prof Moyo. Actually, it’s now even colder out there. Ask Dr Moyo who is back and has already embarked on a political exercise to embarrass himself. But seriously, what has gotten into Dr Moyo’s head?

He actually thinks he is presidential material? Kikikikiki! Zvaari majokosi chaiwo! You look at Dr Moyo and to an extent you start respecting Morgan Tsvangirai. Look, Tsvangirai has loads of weaknesses and he needs “massive hand-holding,” but at least he knows that politics is about structures and strategies.

Zvekuti do we agree with his structures and strategies, that’s a discussion for another day. Let’s just acknowledge that in terms of politics, Tsvangirai looks like the one with a few degrees while Dr Moyo looks like he hasn’t yet seen the door to a classroom. It’s really sad.

Someone has fooled Dr Moyo, just like someone fooled Dr Makoni, Prof Ncube and Prof Mutambara.

Dr Moyo thinks he is so politically sweet that the electorate will find him irresistible come 2018. He is so politically sweet that he doesn’t need structures. Just him seated there pretending to be brave is enough to take him to State House.

Well, Tsvangirai haana hake kunyatsotsenga mabook but Dr Moyo will do himself a great favour just asking a few notes from the MDC-T leader. My good friend Simon Chimbetu knew what he was talking about when he sang that song which says “kuState House kure.” Dr Moyo’s naivety is shocking to be honest. Joice Mujuru akatenge nani.

Prof Moyo and Dr Moyo are starring at destruction and a loud fall. It’s only a matter of time.

Bishop is out!

