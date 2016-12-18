The ties that binds

President Mugabe’s closing address at the 16th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday.

The Vice-President and Second Secretary, Comrade Emmerson Mnangagwa, and Mai Mnangagwa,

The Vice-President and Second Secretary, Comrade Phelekezela Mphoko, and Mai Mphoko,

The Secretary for Administration, Comrade Ignatius Chombo,

The host, Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Amai Shuvai Mahofa,

Members of the Politburo, Central Committee and the National Consultative Assembly,

The Host Chairman of Masvingo Province and the Chairmen from various provinces,

War veterans, war collaborators, political detainees and restrictees, senior Government officials, service chiefs, representatives of the business community, our chiefs and other traditional leaders here present,

Representatives from liberation movements and parties,

Members of the diplomatic corps, student activists, invited guests, ladies and gentlemen, comrades and friends.

We are now approaching the closing stage of this year’s National People’s Conference. Although we set out our own agenda, the delegates’ level of commitment, the business-like approach enabled them to condense it and to cover a lot of ground in a limited space of time.

Reports from the various thematic committees, combined with the well-considered resolutions, clearly indicate that the delegates seriously appraised themselves to the given tasks and came up with realistic possible solutions for the country’s economic turnaround.

The committees recommended various programmes Government will need to embark on in its endeavour to recover the economy. As we leave the conference, the message delegates will carry home to our people is that their revolutionary party is united as ever, is reinvigorated, strengthened and made ready to work as a united organisation and even more determined to serve its people.

The nation is blessed with plentiful resources and multi-skilled personnel and thus has the ability to rejuvenate Zimbabwe’s economy.

To my mind, the successful conference has, in fact, gone a long way in preparing the party for the 2018 general elections. While the programmes and activities Government plans to embark on should be primarily for our people’s benefit, they also strongly build towards our 2018 elections campaign.

I am convinced that after the conference, the party should now find itself directing more of its energy, more of its resources, to work as a unit.

Tauya tine zvichemo zvatanzwa zvaiswa pamwe chete. Tauya zvakare tichiziva kuti tanga tiine makakatanwa. Todzokera kumusha kumaprovinces kwedu. Zvichemo tazviumba maresolutions achaiswa pamwe chete. Makakatanwa. . .tose tabvumirana kuti ngaarege kuvapo.

Kurwisana ngakurege kuvapo, gwara gwara ngariteverwe – gwara remusangano.

Discipline, discipline, discipline!

Kuzvibata tichitevera gwara remusangano, kuzvibata tiine ruzivo rwokuti vari pamusoro vanofanirwa kukudzwa, vari pazasi vakukudzeiwo imi muri pamusoro.

Ndokuumba kwatakaita musangano. Ndomagariro agara ari omusangano. Ndomarwiro atakaita Chimurenga. Ndomarwiro atichinawo. Ndomarwiro atinosungirwa kuramba tiinawo, humwe chete ihwohwo.

A large part of the success of this conference should be credited to the host province.

Ndinofunga tose takauya kumusha weMasvingo tikaona vakatigadzirira kutitambira sevayeni vavo. Vanga vasina kusuruwara kwete. Vanga vasina kutsamwa kwete. Vanga vakavhura misuwo vachiti, “Pindayi, pindayi, pindayi tiri tose. Pindayi tivake musangano tose.”

Masvingo province successfully put aside several of its problems, among them being a victim of frequent debilitating droughts. Rwendo rwuno vaita rombo nokuuya kwenyu. Nechido chavo, denga rabva ravavhurira.

Ravavhurira kuti mvura inaye semunayire watawona uyu.

Tinongonamata kuna Samatenga kuti zvatawona izvi pakusvika kwedu kuMasvingo nekugara kwedu kuMasvingo kwemazuva atagara aya, anenge mana, ngazvirambe zviripo denga rakavhurika.

Kana tocheuka ava mangwana tinzweiwo Baba vari kumusoro kuti mvura iri kuramba ichinaya hakuna drought, kwete.

Now, our hosts chose to welcome and accommodate delegates with first-class hospitality. Ndochido chavo chavatirakidza. Tagadzwa pamakumbo sevana vaduku.

Tinozvitenda, tinozvitenda Masvingo imi.

Tinozvitenda Amai Mahofa, zvirambe zvakadaro.

VaHungwe, hongu makanga maakuurayiwa nenzara zuro, mukati, “Ndafa nenzara”, asi kwaive kushanda, kushanda kwemhuri yedu kuti basa ribva rapera the Zanu-PF way.

We say well done Masvingo.

We hope that during the conference discussions, we offered solutions to problems contained in your introductory song.

I hope kuti takapa response to your song Masvingo. . .kuMasvingo kune nyaya.

Nyaya yakakurukurwa here?

Nyaya yakagarirwa pasi here?

Yakazeyiwa here?

Nyaya yeZanu-PF yanga iri nyaya yeConference, asi manga mune imwe yechipiri here?

(Laughter from gathering)

Isu tanga tichiziva imwe yoga.

We also acknowledge and thank our comrades, representatives of fellow liberation movements and parties, especially the ANC and President Zuma for sending us that high-powered delegation, which was led by his Vice-President.

We thank them a lot. Thank you for your warm solidarity and the message they delivered.

December 12 and our Frelimo comrades. . .

For our party, let us continue to preach peace, unity and development.

Let us continue to preach peace, unity and development.

I want to improve on that; it’s not just the preaching we want, it’s the practising also.

Yes, preaching we must do, but practise we must do more. Practise peace, practise unity and development.

It’s not the preaching we want, but the practising we want.

What did John Nkomo leave us? Peace begins with me, Peace begins with you and Peace begins with all of us.

Let that be with us, not just this December, but for all times to come.

Let us be one, we are one family of Zanu-PF and a family is bound together. By fact of understanding between its members, they know what they stand for.

They know whence they came kuti takabva kupi takabatana. Tiri papi takabatana? Tiri kuendepi takabatana? Tichiti zvatiri tose nyika ndeyedu.

Zviri pasi nepamusoro penyika yedu, pevhu redu ndezvedu. Ndomaresources, manatural resources.

Toramba takadaro.

Zim-Asset ndicho chatingati, iye zvino, chinhu chakaumbwa pamwe chete chinosundwa.

Chatinosunda apo nepapo, apa nepapo, apa nepapo, kuburitsa zviri pasi nezviri pamusoro. . .kutivakira misha, migwagwa, kutipa upenyu, kusimudzira mhuri dzedu dzose muZimbabwe, kupa dzidzo kuvana vedu vose pasina saruro.

Saka let’s all push Zim-Asset as the instrument.

The talent that we have for ourselves to achieve the goals and objectives of our revolution.

Makatumwa nevamwe vasina kukwanisa kuuya. Ndonzwa kuti tose pamwe chete takabva kumaprovinces takanga tasarudzwa taive zviuru zvinomwe (7 000).

Ndisu takanga tasarudzwa kubva kumaprovinces akasiyana siyana kuti, “He-e yasvika nguva yekuti tinokurukura nezvemusangano wedu nezvehupenyu hweduwo munyika.”

Asi ndainzwa vaChombo vachiti, “Aaa, zviripai?”

Nezuro vaiti 8 000, yakange yakwira. Iye nhasi uno vati 9 000.

Ko, ndokudiwa kunoitwa Zanu-PF imiwe!

Zvino avo vanenge vauya, mungavati dzokerai kwamabva?

Vane shungu dzomusangano mumoyo mavo mose, kwete.

Vana vemusangano inhengo dzemusangano weZanu-PF. Vakauya neshungu vakatambirwawo. Hamheno, imi ndimi makavatambira.

Ndimi munoziva zvamakaita, asi zvinofadza ndezvekuti hapana kumboita nyaka nyaka.

Tose takangoita basa redu zi-ii pasina kurwa, pasina kutukana, tiine ndangariro kuti zvinhu zvibude zvakanaka.

Apo kaapo! Ndopatinotenda tichiti, “This is the Zanu-PF way.”

Pamberi nemi! Pamberi nokubatana! Pambili lokubambana!

Ndatenda, ndatenda, ndatenda, ndatenda rusingapere.

Mofamba, todzokera zvakanaka.

Towona kuti madriver, madriver vatidzose zvakanaka kumisha.

Tinosungirwa kudzokera kunotaura; kunopira vamwe nyaya, the story that we heard at Masvingo.

We told them at Masvingo, and we formulated at Masvingo.

The story of success.

Success, success, takabudirira.

Ndozvinoti tirove madundundu izvozvo.

Ndozvisingadiwe nemuvengi kuti munobva mauya makawanda kudai, ko kusaita mhere mhere?

Kana mumwe chete zvake anongobuda apa achishaudha.

Tose toita kunge vanhu vakazvarwa pamwe chete, vana veimba imwe chete.

Ehe, the Zanu-PF children, Zanu-PF revolutionary children.

That’s what we are.

Let’s remain like that!

Now, I say, we must go home.

The year is ending.

Kunorimwa.

Vanoenda kumamisha, torai badza murime.

Vari mumadhorbha nevari kumamishawo zvakare, tiri kupinda mumhemberero.

PachiKristo, zvava tsika yedu.

Christmas is coming.

Saka ndinoda kuti kwamuri mose, rufaro rwakanyanya paChristmas ino – rwakanyanyisa.

Takakurira nzara gore ra2016. Takakanuka taakuenda muna2017.

Nemvura kunaya kwairi kuita ndinovimba tichinamata kuti handifunge kuti drought, kuwoma kwatakaona gore iri, nekutambura kwatakaita, zvichavako.

So, I say to you, “Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas and Merry Christmas again.”

And rinouya, New Year, riuye zvakanaka.

Happy and prosperous New Year.

Vanababa. . .kana zviri zvibuku zvatinonwa, kana mukaita uyu chake, uyu chake. Zvinonzi uyu chake uyu chake, hazvinzi uyu zvake uyu zvake.

(Laughter from gathering)

Chive chimwe chete ndapota. Zvirege kuve zviviri.

Mai, patsika yedu, VaBona, vanga vasingadye izvi neizvi, asi paChristmas vaingowona kuti. . .

Vaichengeta huku dzavo zvavo zvekuti vana vangu ndinovabikira.

PaChristmas, vaiti ndinoda kuuraya huku, vana vangu vadye.

Sadza rerukweza, taidya remugaiwa, taidya nguva yose.

Asi paChristmas zvainzi, “Ndokudyisai sadza romupunga nenyama yehuku.”

So, let your children have merriment and do what you can to make your children happy; whether you are in town or at your rural home.

Aiwa. . .with that, I can declare our meeting closed.

