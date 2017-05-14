The Prince has been gagged

Langton Nyakwenda

HIGHLANDERS striker Roderick Mutuma is a man under pressure and his handlers have gagged him from speaking to the media ahead of this afternoon’s Battle of Zimbabwe.

“When Roddy speaks to the media he tends to over talk and ultimately puts himself under pressure,” said Mutuma’s manager Carlos Tavengwa. “We understand that the media have a duty to inform people ahead of such a big game but the boy is under some heavy pressure and we have decided to take this move just to protect him.”

Mutuma has only scored once, on April 26 away to Tsholotsho, since arriving from Dynamos in the off-season, and some Bosso fans are already questioning his acquisition.

And as his former paymasters visit Barbourfields, the self-proclaimed Prince has been told by a section of the Bosso fans that he will only be accepted if he puts Dynamos to the sword.

He has also been reminded that his goal which earned Dynamos a 1-0 victory at Barbourfields on August 9, 2014, “triggered” massive post-match violence which resulted in the death of Thembelenkosi Hlosi near Bulawayo’s Renkini terminus.

Hlosi was a loyal Bosso fan. “I just pray that the Highlanders fans will give him a chance to play his normal game,” Tavengwa said. “The Soweto Stand will obviously want him to score against Dynamos just the way he used to do against Highlanders when he was still with DeMbare but he can only deliver with their support.

“There have been signs that the pressure is getting onto Roddy but we have been there for him, urging him to fight on. Hopefully he will have a good game against Dynamos and vanquish any doubts that his heart might still be in Harare.”

