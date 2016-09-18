The champions who don’t sleep

Brighton Zhawi

SUPPORT UNIT are once again ruling the roost in the Harare Volleyball League and their star man Charles Nyamasvi has revealed the secret behind their fine form. “If you want to be a champion don’t sleep,” said Nyamasvi. The police outfit finished the first half of the season unbeaten and look set to defend their league title. And according to Nyamasvi this is all down to some serious work ethic. “I have seen that something big can come out of good individual and team preparation,” he said. “I am also inspired by my coach Itsalang Abu Basutu; he has challenged me to be the best player I can be.

“He is always saying to me ‘if you want to be a champion you don’t sleep’ so I have to work extra hard going for gym and sometimes I work with the assistant coach Donald Chademana.

“This year I feel I have developed a strong mindset, the mindset of a champion and am looking forward to improving both as an individual and as a team.”

The 24-year old power hitter sees Support Unit retaining their title. “Chances are very high the guys are really fired up,” said Nyamasvi who is watching in awe as volleyball gradually changes his life for the better.

His volleyball talent saw him being attested into the Zimbabwe Republic Police and with food on the table guaranteed the lanky lad believes even the sky will not be the limit. Nyamasvi made his national team debut at 19 and says the experience gained on the international stage made him a better player. “Making my debut at such a young age helped me realise that this game has nothing to do with age. It’s all about how you apply yourself and I am determined to do my best always.

“If I get a chance in some big leagues out outside Zimbabwe and the offer is good I will take it. I just want to play volleyball at the highest level possible,” he said.

